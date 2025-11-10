Stephen Jones shares heartfelt message on Marhsawn Kneeland's passing
The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their own last week, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away at the age of 24.
Following his death, there was an outpouring of messages and sympathy from the NFL family. Every team also held a moment of silence for the late Kneeland ahead of all of Sunday's games.
On Monday morning, during his weekly visit with 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones shared his thoughts on the tragedy for the first time, extending his sympathies to his family.
Stephen Jones sends heartfelt message
"This is very difficult, I can't imagine for his family. And then of course, you talk about his extended family, which is his teammates and the Cowboys organization and everybody who cared and loved Marshawn so much," Jones said. "Whenever I've personally been involved in losing somebody, it always is good for your heart and soul when people either observe moments of silence or they send notes or whatever their method is of letting them know you're thinking about you, certainly I'm sure to some degree that's how they feel, I'm not walking in their shoes."
During his time with the Cowboys, Kneeland was a promising prospect and a big part of the team's future plans.
He had played in 18 games during his time with the team, making his first career sack this season against the in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had 12 total tackles and three tackles for loss this season, playing in 35.4 percent of available snaps on defense.
In his final game, during the Cowboys' Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
