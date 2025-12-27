Looking to add more firepower to their offense, the Dallas Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens this offseason. That move worked better than expected as Pickens enters Week 18 as the team leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

He was able to step up when CeeDee Lamb missed time with a high ankle sprain, and has recorded his personal best with 92 receptions for 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns. As impressive as those numbers are, Pickens can join some elite company with one more dominant outing in the finale.

MORE: Why Dallas Cowboys should sit Javonte Williams in season finale

If Pickens can record eight receptions, 80 yards, and one touchdown, he will have 100 catches, 1,500 yards, and 10 touchdowns on the year. That would put his name among some of the best to play the game, including Marvin Harrison, Davante Adams, and Justin Jefferson.

George Pickens was impressive in Week 2 vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens will be chasing this milestone against the New York Giants, a team he had success against in Week 2. During a 40-37 shootout, Pickens had five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers were solid, but it was also early in his tenure with the team. Pickens and Dak Prescott were still working on their chemistry, finally hitting their stride in Week 4 during the tie with the Green Bay Packers.

In that contest, Pickens had 134 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. That opened the door for his historic season, which has him set to make a lot of money in the offseason.

Cowboys must find a way to keep George Pickens in 2026

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens is scheduled for free agency in the offseason, and the Cowboys must find a way to keep him around for at least another season.

His presence has made life easier for Prescott and Lamb, while also helping the ground game with defensive backs being forced to play off the line of scrimmage. Even if it's on a one-year franchise tag, the Cowboys need to give this relationship another year.

Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat