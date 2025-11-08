All NFL teams to honor Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland with powerful message in Week 10
The NFL will join the Dallas Cowboys in mourning on Sunday, after a league-wide memo was sent out by the league before Week 10 kicks into full swing.
In the first game of Week 10, the Denver Broncos honored Kneeland at Mile High Stadium prior to their game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a moment of silence, hours after Kneeland's tragic death was announced.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league sent a memo to all teams asking them to observe a moment of silence in Kneeland's honor this weekend.
The moment of silence will be followed with a message urging for those struggling with mental health issues to reach out for help.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
The team announced Kneeland's passing on Thursday, and reactions from many Cowboys players started flooding in shortly after the news broke.
Kneeland's death was announced by the Frisco Police Department, with the death being investigated as a "suspected suicide" due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
Becoming a star
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
In his final game, a Week 9 Monday Night Football clash against the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of his career.
