The Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason having to answer multiple questions on both sides of the ball, but none more important than addressing the personnel on defense in free agency.

After placing the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, the Cowboys were able to shift their focus toward improvement across the defense.

Dallas had already made arguably the most notable change after the end of the season by firing Matt Eberflus and hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

However, Dallas' most important position of need this offseason has remained untouched.

Dallas Cowboys Have Yet to Sign Linebacker in Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have yet to add to their linebacker room this offseason and have already missed out on some notable names at the position.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker, both of whom agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, were two players that many Cowboys fans had eyes on.

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys had an offer on the table for Dean. Slater reported that they also were making contact with Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd, who instead signed with the Carolina Panthers.

A notable name still available is former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, but there hasn't been any additional reported buzz on that end in recent days.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

But aside from the lack of moves at linebacker, the Cowboys have put together what's turning into a solid free agency class by heavily addressing multiple other areas of the defense.

So far, Dallas has added Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, who agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal, along with Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat and Denver Broncos safety P.J Locke.

The Cowboys also acquired Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary in trade that became official on Wednesday.

The only offensive player the Cowboys have added in free agency as of Wednesday afternoon is former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell, who agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Howell will now look to challenge Joe Milton III as the backup quarterback to Dak Prescott next season.

But with much of Dallas' offense already set for the 2026 season, expect more action on defense moving forward.

And if none of those moves involve adding a new linebacker with potential experience, the Cowboys will likely be forced to look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft in order to address the position.