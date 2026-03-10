3 Linebackers Dallas Cowboys Can Still Pursue in NFL Free Agency

While the Dallas Cowboys should be applauded for filling two major holes on Monday by trading for EDGE Rashan Gary and agreeing to a deal with safety Jalen Thompson, there was one major issue: Dallas needs help at linebacker in the worst way, and they struck out on their top target.

The Cowboys were trying to land Nakobe Dean, but the former Philadelphia Eagles star agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas also landed Quay Walker, taking two of the best linebackers off the board. Also gone on Day 1 of the legal tampering period are Devin Lloyd (Carolina Panthers), Devin Bush (Chicago Bears), Quincy Williams (Cleveland Browns), and Tremaine Edmunds (New York Giants).

The thinning of the position has led to some concern, but there are still players available who could help the Cowboys. Here's a look at the three best available in free agency.

Kaden Elliss

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A seven-year veteran, Kaden Elliss has spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has been a workhorse for them, recording 380 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Elliss is an underrated player who earned a 67.8 grade from PFF in 2025, which was 31st among linebackers. Most importantly for Dallas, he was 31st at the position in coverage as well. Elliss isn't a big name, but he could make a huge impact.

Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One name that has surfaced throughout the years as a possibility is Bobby Wagner. For some reason, the Cowboys never seem to act, and he just goes from one team to another and performs at a high level.

Once a fixture for the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders over the past few seasons. He even returned to Seattle for one in between those stops.

Despite being in his mid-30s, Wagner still had 162 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions for Dan Quinn and the Commanders in 2025. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows him well from his time in Seattle and should be willing to explore the fit.

Bobby Okereke

New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke breaks up a pass on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bobby Okereke was recently released by the New York Giants, and he makes perfect sense for the Cowboys. Okereke recorded 143 tackles with two interceptions this past season, but the Giants decided to move in a different direction.

Okereke will turn 30 this summer, but he still has plenty in the tank and could be a short-term option to help the Cowboys shore up their defense.