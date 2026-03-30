Updated Dallas Cowboys 2026 Salary Cap Space Entering April

We are four weeks into the new league year, and the Dallas Cowboys have made some positive strides to start the NFL offseason. But now, with the NFL Draft less than one month away, there is still some room for improvement.

Dallas entered free agency well above the salary cap and was forced to get creative to become salary cap compliant. After some major restructures for star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Quinnen Williams, the team freed up some room to work with.

That led to the signings of players like Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant to bolster the secondary, along with a trade with the Green Bay Packers for a second straight year, adding EDGE Rashan Gary to improve the pass rush.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After all of the moves, Dallas has $16 million in available space, which is the 20th-most cap space in the league. It's well below the Tennessee Titans, who have a whopping $64 million available, but it's still enough to continue its rebuild of the roster for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

We'll have to see if the team has anything left up its sleeve.

A full look at the updated cap space as we prepare to turn the calendars to April can be seen below, via Spotrac.

Updated 2026 NFL Salary Cap Picture

The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans $64 million Washington Commanders $50.4 million Los Angeles Chargers $49.9 million New York Jets $47.6 million Arizona Cardinals $41.4 million New England Patriots $36.1 million Seattle Seahawks $33.6 million Philadelphia Eagles $33.1 million Baltimore Ravens $30.5 million Pittsburgh Steelers $30.3 million San Francisco 49ers $29 million Los Angeles Rams $28.3 million Indianapolis Colts $27.5 million Detroit Lions $24.5 million Las Vegas Raiders $24.3 million Green Bay Packers $23 million Cincinnati Bengals $22.7 million Cleveland Browns $22.3 million Denver Broncos $19.6 million Dallas Cowboys $16 million Houston Texans $15.9 million Tampa Bay Buccaneers $15 million Atlanta Falcons $15 million New Orleans Saints $13.2 million Buffalo Bills $13.2 million Kansas City Chiefs $7.7 million Jacksonville Jaguars $6.9 million Minnesota Vikings $5.5 million Carolina Panthers $5.1 million New York Giants $4 million Miami Dolphins $2 million Chicago Bears $1 million

We'll have to see if the Cowboys make any additional moves before the upcoming draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.