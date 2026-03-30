Updated Dallas Cowboys 2026 Salary Cap Space Entering April
In this story:
We are four weeks into the new league year, and the Dallas Cowboys have made some positive strides to start the NFL offseason. But now, with the NFL Draft less than one month away, there is still some room for improvement.
Dallas entered free agency well above the salary cap and was forced to get creative to become salary cap compliant. After some major restructures for star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Quinnen Williams, the team freed up some room to work with.
That led to the signings of players like Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant to bolster the secondary, along with a trade with the Green Bay Packers for a second straight year, adding EDGE Rashan Gary to improve the pass rush.
After all of the moves, Dallas has $16 million in available space, which is the 20th-most cap space in the league. It's well below the Tennessee Titans, who have a whopping $64 million available, but it's still enough to continue its rebuild of the roster for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.
We'll have to see if the team has anything left up its sleeve.
A full look at the updated cap space as we prepare to turn the calendars to April can be seen below, via Spotrac.
Updated 2026 NFL Salary Cap Picture
- Tennessee Titans $64 million
- Washington Commanders $50.4 million
- Los Angeles Chargers $49.9 million
- New York Jets $47.6 million
- Arizona Cardinals $41.4 million
- New England Patriots $36.1 million
- Seattle Seahawks $33.6 million
- Philadelphia Eagles $33.1 million
- Baltimore Ravens $30.5 million
- Pittsburgh Steelers $30.3 million
- San Francisco 49ers $29 million
- Los Angeles Rams $28.3 million
- Indianapolis Colts $27.5 million
- Detroit Lions $24.5 million
- Las Vegas Raiders $24.3 million
- Green Bay Packers $23 million
- Cincinnati Bengals $22.7 million
- Cleveland Browns $22.3 million
- Denver Broncos $19.6 million
- Dallas Cowboys $16 million
- Houston Texans $15.9 million
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers $15 million
- Atlanta Falcons $15 million
- New Orleans Saints $13.2 million
- Buffalo Bills $13.2 million
- Kansas City Chiefs $7.7 million
- Jacksonville Jaguars $6.9 million
- Minnesota Vikings $5.5 million
- Carolina Panthers $5.1 million
- New York Giants $4 million
- Miami Dolphins $2 million
- Chicago Bears $1 million
We'll have to see if the Cowboys make any additional moves before the upcoming draft.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez