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Updated Dallas Cowboys 2026 Salary Cap Space Entering April

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason well over the salary cap, but now have some room to make moves with the NFL Draft less than one week away.
Josh Sanchez|
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, chief brand officer Charlotte Jones, and owner Jerry Jones during training camp
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, chief brand officer Charlotte Jones, and owner Jerry Jones during training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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We are four weeks into the new league year, and the Dallas Cowboys have made some positive strides to start the NFL offseason. But now, with the NFL Draft less than one month away, there is still some room for improvement.

Dallas entered free agency well above the salary cap and was forced to get creative to become salary cap compliant. After some major restructures for star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Quinnen Williams, the team freed up some room to work with.

That led to the signings of players like Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant to bolster the secondary, along with a trade with the Green Bay Packers for a second straight year, adding EDGE Rashan Gary to improve the pass rush.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After all of the moves, Dallas has $16 million in available space, which is the 20th-most cap space in the league. It's well below the Tennessee Titans, who have a whopping $64 million available, but it's still enough to continue its rebuild of the roster for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

We'll have to see if the team has anything left up its sleeve.

A full look at the updated cap space as we prepare to turn the calendars to April can be seen below, via Spotrac.

Updated 2026 NFL Salary Cap Picture

The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center.
The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. Tennessee Titans $64 million
  2. Washington Commanders $50.4 million
  3. Los Angeles Chargers $49.9 million
  4. New York Jets $47.6 million
  5. Arizona Cardinals $41.4 million
  6. New England Patriots $36.1 million
  7. Seattle Seahawks $33.6 million
  8. Philadelphia Eagles $33.1 million
  9. Baltimore Ravens $30.5 million
  10. Pittsburgh Steelers $30.3 million
  11. San Francisco 49ers $29 million
  12. Los Angeles Rams $28.3 million
  13. Indianapolis Colts $27.5 million
  14. Detroit Lions $24.5 million
  15. Las Vegas Raiders $24.3 million
  16. Green Bay Packers $23 million
  17. Cincinnati Bengals $22.7 million
  18. Cleveland Browns $22.3 million
  19. Denver Broncos $19.6 million
  20. Dallas Cowboys $16 million
  21. Houston Texans $15.9 million
  22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers $15 million
  23. Atlanta Falcons $15 million
  24. New Orleans Saints $13.2 million
  25. Buffalo Bills $13.2 million
  26. Kansas City Chiefs $7.7 million
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars $6.9 million
  28. Minnesota Vikings $5.5 million
  29. Carolina Panthers $5.1 million
  30. New York Giants $4 million
  31. Miami Dolphins $2 million
  32. Chicago Bears $1 million

We'll have to see if the Cowboys make any additional moves before the upcoming draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

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