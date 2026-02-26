7 NFL Combine Questions That Will Shape Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Draft Board

The Dallas Cowboys are in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and they have some tough decisions to make.

While they're already working on deals with pending free agents, they're also going to be paying close attention to every prospect in this class. With two picks in Round 1 and then none again until Round 4, they also have to answer a lot of questions.

Here's a look at seven things they will ask themselves as they build their draft board and come up with a plan.

Is there a prospect worth selling the farm for?

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. against Indiana during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stephen Jones hinted that the Cowboys would be open for business, which could include looking to move up. With a desperate need for help on the edge, that seems to be the area they would consider making a move. The question is whether there's anyone worth actually using both picks in Round 1 to acquire.

Dallas doesn't have another pick until Round 4, so the only way such a move makes sense would be if they got something on Day 2 back as well. Bleacher Report suggested sending No. 12 and No. 20 to the Tennessee Titans for pick No. 4 and No. 66. That's still a massive move, and with a strong defensive end class, someone such as Rueben Bain Jr. or Arvell Reese would need to show them that they have the potential to be a generational talent.

Is EDGE the only position worth trading up for?

Ohio State Buckeyes S Caleb Downs leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whenever a potential trade-up is mentioned for Dallas, it's typically meant to target an EDGE. There's another player who could be in play, though.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of the more complete picks in this class and he's a perfect fit for Christian Parker's scheme. There's a small chance he slides until Pick No. 12, but it's more probable the Cowboys would have to trade into the top 10 for Downs. It might not be as drastic as the suggestion to go up to No. 4, but Downs is a player they should seriously consider making a move to add.

Will the depth at EDGE lead to a trade back?

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Overall, this class isn't considered very deep, but thankfully for the Cowboys, the exception happens to be at the EDGE. That's the teams biggest need, and while they might be tempted to take the best available pass rusher at No. 12, there's also the possibility they could trade back and add more picks, especially since they have none on Day 2.

Trading back from No. 12 (or even 20) could net at least one pick on Day 2, which would allow them to add more help on the defensive side of the ball. The only way this makes sense, however, is if the Cowboys are sure they can get a solid pass rusher later in Round 1. What they see in Indy this week will help determine their approach.

Will Bud Clark remain a reasonable target on Day 3?

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark celebrates after he intercepts an SMU Mustangs pass. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

TCU safety Bud Clark was a ball hawk during his days with the Horned Frogs and has been called a "dream target" for the Cowboys in Round 4. Of course, players can do a lot to improve their stock during the Combine, which means Clark could move himself out of the Cowboys' range with a strong showing.

If he tests well, that could put him on the radar for teams in earlier rounds, which wouldn't be ideal for Dallas, who desperately needs help on the back end of their defense.

Are there any prospects who could push Terence Steele at RT?

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe against the Oregon State Beavers. | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made it sound as though they don't expect to make changes to their offense this year, which means Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton will likely be the starters at tackle again. Guyton is still developing, but Steele is someone who hasn't lived up to his contract as of late.

Dallas needs to find someone who can push him for a spot, and due to their needs on defense, they're going to need to focus on Day 3 prospects. One player to keep an eye on is Fa'alili Fa'amoe, who began his career at Washington State but followed head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest for his sixth season. A strong pass blocker, Fa'amoe could be a future starter, especially under the tutelage of Klayton Adams.

Will any RBs make the draft board?

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black celebrates after rushing in a touchdown during the Peach Bowl. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After re-signing Javonte Williams, the Cowboys feel good about their starting running back again in 2026. The question comes down to how comfortable they are with the backups.

Malik Davis played well when given the chance, but the Cowboys need someone who can prevent Williams from being overworked. They wanted that to be Jaydon Blue in 2025, but the rookie struggled to see the field. He had a strong finish in Week 18, but that doesn't squash all the concerns.

Even with more pressing concerns on the roster, Dallas needs to keep an eye on the late-round running backs to see if anyone could help provide depth. One name to watch is Kaelon Black, who is an older prospect with injury concerns. That could push him into the later rounds, and the Cowboys might be willing to roll the dice if they're comfortable with his medical evaluation.

Can the Cowboys find a slot corner in the NFL draft?

Duke Blue Devils CB Chandler Rivers runs out before the first half of the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones admitted the Cowboys underestimated the nickel position in 2025 when they let Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency. They have to rectify this in 2026 and need to see if there's anyone worthy of starting from Day 1.

Chandler Rivers is a name to watch, and while he offers versatility to play the slot and the outside, his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame suggests his home at the next level will be in the slot. Dallas should keep an eye on Rivers as a potential target to fill one of their biggest needs.