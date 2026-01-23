Cowboys at Risk of Losing Key Assistant Coach to AFC Team

The Dallas Cowboys found their new defensive coordinator on Thursday, signing Christian Parker away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Friday, they learned they could be at risk of losing one of their top assistants on that side of the ball. Aaron Whitecotton, who also interviewed for the coordinator job in Dallas, will interview with the Tennessee Titans for the same position.

MORE: 3 Pending Free Agent Targets With Ties to New Cowboys DC Christian Parker

It's not too surprising to hear of the interest coming out of Tennessee, since Whitecotton has previously worked for the new Titans head coach, Robert Saleh. He was the assistant defensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 when Saleh was the defensive coordinator. When Saleh took a head coaching job with the New York Jets, Whitecotton joined his staff as the defensive line coach.

Titans requested to interview Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton for their defensive coordinator opening, per source.



Whitecotton also interviewed for the Cowboys DC job and was part of new Titans coach Robert Saleh’s staff in New York. Dallas DL was among tops in QB hits. pic.twitter.com/OfwP8FCfss — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2026

Saleh was fired in New York during the 2024 season, then served in a consultant role with the Green Bay Packers. He returned to San Francisco in 2025 as the defensive coordinator and proved he's still a defensive guru, leading to his second shot as a head coach.

Whitecotton signed with the Cowboys in 2025, working under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Dallas has been high on his potential, with Whitecotton being strongly considered for the DC position.

Cowboys defenders are big fans of Aaron Whitecotton

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Leading up to the season, players were singing the praises of Aaron Whitecotton, led by Solomon Thomas. The two worked together in New York, and Thomas was thrilled to be reunited with Whitecotton in Dallas.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

The same was true of Quinnen Williams, who said Whitecotton was the one who helped him become an All-Pro.

“I think anybody can look at the resume. Before I had Whitecotton, I kinda was ascending to be a good defensive tackle. But once Whitecotton came into my life as a coach, I became an All-Pro and Pro Bowler," Williams said.

It would be a tough loss, but Whitecotton is ready to prove himself as a defensive coordinator. Perhaps that happens in Tennessee.

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?