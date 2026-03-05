Who the Dallas Cowboys Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — & Who They Don’t

The start of the new NFL league year is less than one week away, and the Dallas Cowboys have some major roster decisions to make. The team has vowed to be more aggressive in free agency than in recent years. which means we could see plenty of turnover with outside free agents coming in.

But while the team will need to add more talent, especially to fit the scheme of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, there are some pending free agents the team cannot afford to lose -- yes, even on defense.

There are also key offensive pieces that the team must retain, with depth as important as ever with the team being plagued by injuries over the past few years.

With George Pickens getting the franchise tag and all signs pointing toward a new Brandon Aubrey deal, they were left off of the "must re-sign" list in favor of some players who face more uncertain futures.

Let's take a look at some of the players Dallas can afford to let walk, and those who the team must fight to retain.

Players Who Must Re-Sign

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

T.J. Bass, offensive lineman

The Cowboys placed a second-round tender worth $5.8 million on Bass, who is a restricted free agent, so the team has intentions for him to return in 2026. Considering the constant injuries that have plagued the Cowboys' offensive line in recent years, Bass has proven his valuable.

Bass can play multiple positions along the offensive line, and has proven to be one of the best backups in the league. Keeping him on the roster is essential for the offensive line, which is still searching for its ideal lineup. Over the past two seasons, the 26-year-old Bass has appeared in 31 games with 8 starts.

Reddy Steward, cornerback

Steward was arguably the team's most consistent cornerback during the 2025 season, which featured a revolving door at cornerback due to poor play and injuries. Despite the constant turnover, Steward was the one player who showed up every week.

Dallas clearly thinks highly of Steward as a player, which is why the team tendered the 24-year-old as an exclusive rights free agent.

Juanyeh Thomas, safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Thomas has appeared in 36 games with four starts during his three years in Dallas. Unfortunately, last season he was plagued by migraine issues which limited him to just seven games. Like the next player on the list, Thomas will be an affordable option who has consistently expressed his love of playing in Dallas and who the team and coaching staff appear to favor.

It will come down to how new defensive coordinator Christian Parker feels Thomas can fit into his scheme.

Sam Williams, defensive end

Williams is still only 26 years old and has shown flashes of brilliance. The issue has been staying healthy. Because his lack of ability and consistency on the field, the Cowboys could keep Williams at a discount and try to continue developing him.

Players to Let Walk

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end

Clowney led the Cowboys in sacks last season, despite joining the team at the end of September. However, with the team's new scheme being implemented, there are still questions about whether Clowney will be a fit.

He has shown that he can still produce and contribute, but Dallas is better off letting someone else ante up and turning to youth on the edge in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kenneth Murray, linebacker

Murray was a liability on the field throughout the season. Dallas acquired Murray from the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 sixth-round pick, and while the trade did not work in Dallas' favor, it was a low-risk move that the team can easily move on from.

Murray didn't play well enough to earn a new contract in Dallas, and with Nakobe Dean reportedly in Christian Parker's sights to wear the green dot on defense, Murray is expendable.

Donovan Wilson, safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson celebrates during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Wilson has plenty of starting experience with the Cowboys, 75 throughout his seven-year career, he will be 31 years old entering the 2026 season. Christian Parker will also be implementing his new scheme, which relies on versatile defensive backs.

There's a real chance Parker completely revamps the secondary room in an effort to get younger. Wilson was also in consideration to be a cap casualty a year ago, so it's best to allow him a fresh start.

Jalen Tolbert, wide receiver

Tolbert has shown during his time in Dallas that he is a very capable WR2. While he was unseated by George Pickens' arrival in Big D, Tolbert led the team in receiving touchdowns during the 2024 season.

With the Cowboys planning to give Pickens a blockbuster contract, along with paying CeeDee Lamb, the team would be wise to let someone else pay Tolbert and turn to Ryan Flournoy, who is on his rookie contract, as WR3 while also adding one in the draft.