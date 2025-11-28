Jerry Jones waxes poetic on NFL playoff chances amid Cowboys' improbable streak

Don't look now, but the Dallas Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the entire NFL with Week 13 underway. The Cowboys were able to knock off the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, just four days after beating the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is now on a three-game winning streak, and the team's playoff hopes are still alive despite some big hurdles to overcome.

In one week, the Cowboys face another tough test when they travel to Ford Field for another primetime showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Following the team's Thanksgiving win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shared his thoughts about the team's playoff chances after arriving with a turkey leg in hand.

Jerry Jones has a turkey leg pic.twitter.com/7tL99pE754 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 28, 2025

Not only does Jerry believe the Cowboys can reach the postseason, he thinks the team is very deserving.

"The way this team is playing, I think we've got a team that can sustain this," Jones told reporters. "And then if we get a shot at it, can deserve to be there."

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys’ playoff chances pic.twitter.com/63FYPq3UDI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 28, 2025

What the Cowboys have been able to overcome is nothing short of miraculous, with three straight weeks out of of the bye week and after the death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland.

The team has rallied together during the winning streak behind a first-year head coach, and overcome a 21-point deficit along the way.

That is the type of streak that not only builds character but momentum for a crucial part of the season.

We'll see if the Cowboys can continue to dial in and take care of business when they return to the field on Thursday, December 3, in Week 14. Kickoff at Ford Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Hopefully, the feast will continue.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates by eating turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

