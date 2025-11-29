Brian Schottenheimer shares secret making Cowboys hottest team in NFL

The Dallas Cowboys went on an impressive winning streak to end November, winning three in a row and knocking off the two Super Bowl teams from last season in a span of just five days.

Now, entering December, the Cowboys have gone from laughing stock to one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media during a conference call on Friday and discussed what has sparked the team's resurgence following the bye week.

As far as Schottenheimer is concerned, the secret sauce for Dallas and what has really sparked the November turnaround is one thing: Consistency.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“The consistency is what you’re noticing,” Schottenheimer said, via the Dallas Morning News. “When you look back and try to figure out why that is, again, it’s a little bit like we just stayed to the process.

"We trusted the process, and we’ve continued to coach to the details and try to get communication better on defense, and continue to work on pass protection and fundamentals, and things like that. That’s the biggest thing I would say, we’ve always had confidence, we’re never going to lack for confidence.”

Dallas' three-game winning streak is its first since 2023, and it comes at a crucial time.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles stumbled yet again and fell to the Chicago Bears, which put the NFC East title within reach. The Cowboys are now just 1.5 games out of first place. They'll aim to keep the momentum rolling in Week 14 when they take on the Detroit Lions in another primetime showdown on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson tries to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during a game at AT&T Stadium | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

The legendary Al Michaels will provide play-by-play commentary, while Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the game analyst. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.

