Dak Prescott sees unlimited potential for Cowboys amid improbable run

The Dallas Cowboys entered November as a long shot to reach the NFL playoffs, with each week turning into a must-win game. Dallas delivered, and now it's one of the hottest teams in the league.

Dallas kicked off November with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, before entering the bye week, which turned tragic with the death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland, who was only 24 years old.

The team rallied together thanks to the unquestioned leadership of Dak Prescott and head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and revamped the roster at the trade deadline with the additions of All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and tackling machine Logan Wilson.

Since returning to the field, the Cowboys have rallied off three consecutive wins, including wins over both Super Bowl teams from last season in the span of five days. Now, as the team prepares to enter December with another high-profile showdown in primetime, Prescott believes the sky is the limit for America's Team.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas returns to the field on Thursday, December 4, against the Detroit Lions, and Prescott knows the game will be won when the team returns to practice on Sunday, but that anything is possible if the team puts its mind to it.

“We can be whatever we want to be,” Prescott said after the Thanksgiving win, via the Dallas Morning News. “Everything’s in front of us. I just was telling the offense that when we’re in those kneel-downs at the end of the [Chiefs] game. But it’s not going to happen next Thursday.

"It’s going to happen Sunday [at practice] when we get in the building. It’s just taking it one day at a time, putting everything in, understanding that we win during the week with our preparation and that we just get to come out here and play the game that we love and playing it free.”

The Cowboys sit just 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East, so there is a real opportunity for the team to rally and claim the division title. If Dallas is successful, it would be the 21st season in a row that the NFC East did not have a repeat champion.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prays before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Of course, the Cowboys' quest for the title starts in Week 14, where they can't afford to let their foot off the gas against a Lions team that will be looking to bounce back after a Thanksgiving setback to the Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions at Ford Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

