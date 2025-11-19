WWE legend Undertaker praises Cowboys’ defense after Week 11 win
Mark Calaway, who is known by his WWE name, The Undertaker, is a proud Texan. Born in Houston, he grew up a fan of the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys, two teams he still roots for to this day.
As for the Cowboys, the Undertaker is just like every other fan. He grew frustrated with the defensive performance to start the season, but has a glimmer of hope after seeing the way they played in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
MORE: Cowboys have case for NFL playoff contender but it's likely too late
While appearing on Good Morning Football, the WWE legend praised the drastic improvement and said it's the kind of performance that can give fans something to hang onto.
"I tell you what, it was a drastic improvement. For a lifelong, diehard Cowboy fan, it was just enough for us to hang on to and like, well, maybe. Yeah. But that defense was, I mean, we hadn't seen that kind of defense all year long," Undertaker said.
"And, you know, and we just need, I mean, seriously, with the numbers that Dak and the offense are putting up, if we can get the defense to play that kind of football, you know, they might be in the conversation for the playoffs at the end of the year. I mean, as a diehard Cowboy fan, that seems like a recurring theme every year. But, you know, we've got to hang on to our star."
The real test begins this week for the Dallas Cowboys
While it was great to see the defense play better, led by new addition Quinnen Williams, fans need to temper their expectations.
Dallas handled their business against the Raiders, as they should have, but now have to prove themselves against some of the best teams in the NFL. Over the next three weeks, they face the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions.
How they handle that stretch will let us know if Week 11 was false hope, or something real.
