Cowboy Roundup: 3 starters who should sit vs Giants, Matt Eberflus' hot seat
In this story:
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone kicked off their new year on a high note, as we prepare to enter the final weekend of the Cowboys' 2025-26 NFL campaign.
It's been an up and down season, so it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can end on a high note or whether there will be a sour taste left in everyone's month.
MORE: Dak Prescott explains facing uncertainty ahead of Cowboys' season finale
We will also have to see how much playing time Dak Prescott gets in the season finale, with the NFL passing yards title within his grasp.
Dallas says Prescott will get the start in Week 18 against the New York Giants, but the team has been non-committal about playing him for all four quarters.
While we wait to see what the weekend brings, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gets honest, breaks silence on Trevon Diggs release
3 starters who should sit vs Giants
The Cowboys have some interesting decisions to make in the season finale against the Giants, with some key starters potentially getting sidelined. Dallas has to do its best to protect star players in a meaningless game, so Blogging the Boys takes a look at three important pieces who should not risk serious injury.
MORE: Micah Parsons mocks Matt Eberflus' admission on Cowboys' defensive struggles
Matt Eberflus addresses hot seat
Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus addressed rumors about his job security and his hot seat entering the season finale, while also taking accountability for the defense's poor performance throughout the season.
"I knew I'd get a couple of those questions, but my mindset has always been the same: one week at a time, one day at a time," Eberflus said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website. "... I'm the defensive coordinator. ... the accountability is with me."
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview
Cowboys' latest Week 18 injury report shows key playmakers make progress
Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs
Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez