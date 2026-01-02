Cowboy Roundup: 3 starters who should sit vs Giants, Matt Eberflus' hot seat

Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone kicked off their new year on a high note, as we prepare to enter the final weekend of the Cowboys' 2025-26 NFL campaign.

It's been an up and down season, so it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can end on a high note or whether there will be a sour taste left in everyone's month.

We will also have to see how much playing time Dak Prescott gets in the season finale, with the NFL passing yards title within his grasp.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas says Prescott will get the start in Week 18 against the New York Giants, but the team has been non-committal about playing him for all four quarters.

While we wait to see what the weekend brings, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

3 starters who should sit vs Giants

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb speak to Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi after a win over the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have some interesting decisions to make in the season finale against the Giants, with some key starters potentially getting sidelined. Dallas has to do its best to protect star players in a meaningless game, so Blogging the Boys takes a look at three important pieces who should not risk serious injury.

Matt Eberflus addresses hot seat

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus addressed rumors about his job security and his hot seat entering the season finale, while also taking accountability for the defense's poor performance throughout the season.

"I knew I'd get a couple of those questions, but my mindset has always been the same: one week at a time, one day at a time," Eberflus said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website. "... I'm the defensive coordinator. ... the accountability is with me."

