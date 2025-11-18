Cowboys-Eagles Week 11 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
The Dallas Cowboys will be carrying a lot of momentum in Week 12 of delivering a 33-16 shellacking of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. However, the reigning Super Bowl champions are up next.
Dallas returns home next Sunday and will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium in a major NFC East showdown. When the two teams faced off in the 2025 NFL season opener, the Eagles held off the Cowboys, 24-20, in a very winnable game for Dallas.
This time around, the shootout will go down in Texas, but the oddsmakers still favor the reigning champs.
MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
According to the opening odds on ESPN BET, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set for 48.5 total points.
If you want to bet on the game straight up, the Eagles are a -185 favorite on the moneyline, while the Cowboys are +155 underdogs. That means you would have to wager $185 on the Eagles to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Cowboys at home could land you a $155 profit.
Kickoff between the two teams is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on FOX.
All of the information you need to catch the Week 12 showdown in the NFC East can be seen below.
MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup show excitement after explosive Week 11
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Eagles -3.5 | O/U: 48.5
Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-185), Dallas Cowboys (+155)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' massive win vs Raiders in Week 11
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' dominant Week 11 win over Raiders
Reason CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens were benched revealed by Cowboys insider
Cowboys share Marshawn Kneeland tribute t-shirts before kickoff vs Raiders
Jerry Jones goes viral for disturbing smile after Quinnen Williams first Cowboys sack
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries