Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, but we've seen this same story before. The team gets it together for a big win, then falls short in a winnable game the following week.
Inconsistency has been one of the biggest issues for the team throughout the year, but despite the team's issues, there is one thing they can rest their hat on: There are still seven games to go.
And as we prepare for Week 12, the Cowboys have officially entered the NFL Playoff Picture.
The Cowboys still have a lot of work to do with their 4-5-1 record, but the team is "in the hunt." It may be a longshot, but the 'Boys have a chance.
Dak Prescott said following the Monday Night Football win that it wouldn't be crazy to think the Cowboys can turn tragedy into triumph to create a special season.
Cowboys' remaining 2025 schedule
- Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
- Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs (5-5)
- Week 14: at Detroit Lions (6-4)
- Week 15: Minnesota Vikings (4-6)
- Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
- Week 17: at Washington Commanders (3-8)
- Week 18: at New York Giants (2-9)
It is favorable that the strongest opponents are at home, and two of the three road games are against very beatable division rivals.
As long as the Cowboys can put together a strong showing against the Eagles next weekend, the momentum should continue into Thanksgiving Day against the Chiefs.
It's undeniably a difficult stretch until Week 17, but the Cowboys seem different right now, so let's just hope that the team can continue coming together and digging deep. It will also help if the revamped defense can continue to provide the support that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense deserves.
