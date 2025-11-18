4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' dominant Week 11 win over Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys came out of an emotional bye week needing a win to turn their season around and did just that, taking care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 33-16 win at Allegiant Stadium.
Dallas' first two drives featured a punt and a lost fumble, but from there, the Cowboys completely controlled the game and cruised to a stress-free win.
Here are four Dallas winners and two losers from the Week 11 win:
Winner: George Pickens, WR
It doesn't get much more obvious than this.
After being benched on the first drive of the game alongside CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens made it clear he was going to be in for a big night.
Following two awful possessions to begin the game, Dak Prescott found Pickens for a 12-yard completition that helped lead to a Brandon Aubrey field goal. He then caught back-to-back passes of 19 and 15 yards on Dallas' next drive before CeeDee Lamb finished things off with a touchdown.
Pickens' highlight of the night came right before halftime when he eluded the Raiders defense for a 37-yard touchdown that was followed by an excessive celebration flag for jumping onto the goal post padding. He will likely be fined by the league once again, but it was probably worth it in his eyes.
Pickens finished with nine catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.
Loser: Jaydon Blue, RB
The Cowboys made rookie running back Jaydon Blue a healthy scratch once again, a trend that's troubling for the fifth-round draft pick. Dallas elevated Malik Davis from the practice squad once again instead of playing Blue against the Raiders.
This is now six healthy scratches for Blue this season.
Blue entered the regular season with some notable hype after finishing his college career at Texas on a high note but he's yet to have any impact in Dallas' backfield. When Miles Sanders went down with a season-ending injury, Blue was expected to see increased reps but it's been the opposite.
It's clear he has a lot of work to do to start receiving playing time.
Winner: Quinnen Williams, DL
Quinnen Williams made his Cowboys debut on Monday night after arriving in the trade with the New York Jets.
He didn't disappoint, finishing with four total tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. It doesn't get much better than that in your debut with a new team.
Williams still has more to do this season and beyond to show that the trade was worth it, but if his debut is any indication, the Cowboys have a franchise star to build around on the defensive line moving forward.
Loser: Kaiir Elam, CB
According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam didn't receive any defensive snaps in the first half. He didn't record a tackle in the win.
Dallas instead elected to give playing time to rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who made his NFL debut after missing the first nine games amid recovery from a torn ACL.
It hasn't been the best season for Elam, so it's possible this is a sign of decreased playing time during the final few weeks of the year.
Winner: Entire Defensive Line
Aside from Williams, it was a great night all around for Dallas' defensive line. The Cowboys held Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to just six carries for seven yards, highlighted by a safety in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win.
The Cowboys finished with four sacks, as Osa Odighizuwa, James Houston and Kenny Clark all got in on the action alongside Williams.
The Raiders aren't exactly the toughest test in the NFL, but the Cowboys defense needed a performance like this to hopefully get back on track.
Winner: Dak Prescott, QB
After fumbling on the second drive of the night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had one of his best games of the season.
He finished 25 of 33 passing for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, finding four different receivers on all four scores.
With so many Cowboys standing out against the Raiders, Prescott's performance felt ho-hum considering how well he's played this season, but it certainly shouldn't get overlooked.
