4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' dominant Week 11 win over Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys had a ton of positive takeaways from Week 11's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys came out of an emotional bye week needing a win to turn their season around and did just that, taking care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 33-16 win at Allegiant Stadium.

Dallas' first two drives featured a punt and a lost fumble, but from there, the Cowboys completely controlled the game and cruised to a stress-free win.

Here are four Dallas winners and two losers from the Week 11 win:

Winner: George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It doesn't get much more obvious than this.

After being benched on the first drive of the game alongside CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens made it clear he was going to be in for a big night.

Following two awful possessions to begin the game, Dak Prescott found Pickens for a 12-yard completition that helped lead to a Brandon Aubrey field goal. He then caught back-to-back passes of 19 and 15 yards on Dallas' next drive before CeeDee Lamb finished things off with a touchdown.

Pickens' highlight of the night came right before halftime when he eluded the Raiders defense for a 37-yard touchdown that was followed by an excessive celebration flag for jumping onto the goal post padding. He will likely be fined by the league once again, but it was probably worth it in his eyes.

Pickens finished with nine catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Loser: Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made rookie running back Jaydon Blue a healthy scratch once again, a trend that's troubling for the fifth-round draft pick. Dallas elevated Malik Davis from the practice squad once again instead of playing Blue against the Raiders.

This is now six healthy scratches for Blue this season.

Blue entered the regular season with some notable hype after finishing his college career at Texas on a high note but he's yet to have any impact in Dallas' backfield. When Miles Sanders went down with a season-ending injury, Blue was expected to see increased reps but it's been the opposite.

It's clear he has a lot of work to do to start receiving playing time.

Winner: Quinnen Williams, DL

Quinnen Williams
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quinnen Williams made his Cowboys debut on Monday night after arriving in the trade with the New York Jets.

He didn't disappoint, finishing with four total tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. It doesn't get much better than that in your debut with a new team.

Williams still has more to do this season and beyond to show that the trade was worth it, but if his debut is any indication, the Cowboys have a franchise star to build around on the defensive line moving forward.

Loser: Kaiir Elam, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam didn't receive any defensive snaps in the first half. He didn't record a tackle in the win.

Dallas instead elected to give playing time to rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who made his NFL debut after missing the first nine games amid recovery from a torn ACL.

It hasn't been the best season for Elam, so it's possible this is a sign of decreased playing time during the final few weeks of the year.

Winner: Entire Defensive Line

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and defensive end Sam Williams tackle Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty for a safety during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aside from Williams, it was a great night all around for Dallas' defensive line. The Cowboys held Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to just six carries for seven yards, highlighted by a safety in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win.

The Cowboys finished with four sacks, as Osa Odighizuwa, James Houston and Kenny Clark all got in on the action alongside Williams.

The Raiders aren't exactly the toughest test in the NFL, but the Cowboys defense needed a performance like this to hopefully get back on track.

Winner: Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After fumbling on the second drive of the night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had one of his best games of the season.

He finished 25 of 33 passing for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, finding four different receivers on all four scores.

With so many Cowboys standing out against the Raiders, Prescott's performance felt ho-hum considering how well he's played this season, but it certainly shouldn't get overlooked.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs after the catch against the Las Vegas Raiders defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

