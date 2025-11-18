Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup show excitement after explosive Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys emerged from the team's bye week with a bang and delivered a 33-16 shellacking of the Las Vegas Raiders to cap off Week 11 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.
It was a dominant performance by the Cowboys on both sides of the ball, with the offense returning to its early-season high-flying output, while the defense showed up to provide the necessary support by attacking the quarterback and forcing turnovers. There was even a safety precaution for good measure.
Dallas' performance was impressive, especially when you consider it was the Cowboys' first game in two weeks and there was extra emotion following the tragic passing of Marshawn Kneeland.
But where do the Cowboys stand after a red-hot start out of the bye week? Well, it depends on who you ask.
A quick look around reveals that a majority of NFL writers share the same opinion: The Cowboys have shown significant improvement, but it isn't enough to make a massive leap, as inconsistencies have plagued the team throughout the year.
Let's take a look at what those around the NFL world are saying about the Cowboys as we gear up for Week 12.
Sports Illustrated
This week's ranking: 19
Last week's ranking: 25
"One advantage to the Brian Schottenheimer hire is that the dude is obviously beloved by that locker room. What other NFL coach could punish—for at least one drive—two players at the game’s most mercurial position…and then do this? "
The post links to a video on X of Schottenheimer celebrating with the receivers on the sideline after a touchdown by CeeDee Lamb.
ESPN
This week's ranking: 21
Last week's ranking: 21
"Eberflus could essentially have a new defense in the second half of the season. The first nine games didn't go so well with the Cowboys 31st in yards (414.8) and points allowed per game (30.8)... If the Cowboys can improve over the final eight games, then Eberflus' job security improves. If not, then the Cowboys could be looking for their fourth defensive coordinator in four years."
The Athletic
This week's ranking: 20
Last week's ranking: 21
"Bench CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens more often The Cowboys’ top two receivers did not play on the first series because of a coach’s decision. Dak Prescott then went out and threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Pickens had nine catches for 144 yards, and Lamb added five catches for 66 yards. Four different Dallas players caught touchdown passes."
CBS Sports
This week's ranking: 20
Last week's ranking: 25
"Dak Prescott was on fire in the victory over the Raiders to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The defense also looked much better with Quinnen Williams playing for the first time. Now here come the Eagles this week."
Yahoo Sports
This week's ranking: 21
Last week's ranking: 22
"Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made a big impact in his Cowboys debut, with 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Dallas played what was likely their best defensive game of the season. The Cowboys paid a lot to get Williams, but they got a very good defensive lineman from the Jets."
We'll find out in a matter of days whether the Cowboys will continue to rise or take a step back when they return home to face the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 12. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
