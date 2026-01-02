Brian Schottenheimer shares massive shortcoming that kept Cowboys from NFL playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys entered December as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a three-game losing streak and sitting just 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Unfortunately, the team was unable to capitalize.

Dallas quickly lost all momentum and dropped three straight games, en route to being eliminated from the postseason race.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Week 18, Cowboys cling to top 15

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer opened up about one of the biggest issues that held the team back in December, which once again falls on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Schottenheimer, the team's inability to create turnovers was a major shortcoming down the stretch.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The biggest thing I look at with the teams that are advancing into the playoffs is that it’s all about the ball and the turnover battle," Schottenheimer said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "Quite honestly, we did not do a good enough job with that in either phase.

"I think we were minus seven, minus eight, something like that, and quite honestly, that’s terrible. You just pull up the top teams in the league. I think the Bears are the top team, whether it’s plus 20 or plus 18 or something like that, and how many of those teams are in the playoffs? It’s a pretty simple formula, and it’s certainly something that we will correct."

MORE: Cowboys could revisit a familiar formula at RB in 2026 offseason

Throughout the season, the Cowboys' defense struggled to get any stops and provide the support that Dak Prescott and the offense deserved for their efforts.

Whether it was a scheme or personnel issue is something the team will need to look into during the offseason, but revamping the defense may have to start with moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We'll have to see how the unit comes together in the season finale, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, January 4.

