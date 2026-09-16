Cowboys and Browns Considered Ideal Trade Partners Amid Dallas' Concern at Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys need to be exploring their options at the cornerback position.

There was hope that the Cowboys would be better at the position in 2026. That hope came from the belief DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel could be better this season and because of the addition of Cobie Durant, who had a strong offseason.

But after one week, it's clear we still need to be concerned about Bland, who struggled mightily against the New York Giants.

Cowboys' concern at cornerback

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Pro Football Focus, Bland tallied a coverage grade of 58.5 and surrendered a passer rating of 137.9 in coverage. To put into perspective how bad that is, a perfect passer rating is 158.3.

Thankfully, Durant had a very good game, but Revel was just OK in a limited sample size that consisted of just 20 snaps. Dallas had Revel rotating in with Durant, but clearly they should have him rotating with Bland — but I digress.

Making a big deal out of one game is usually not a great idea, but we have seen Bland struggle with injury and ineffectiveness for a few seasons, so his poor start to 2026 is an ominous sign, at best.

Cowboys and Browns considered ideal trade partners

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an article suggesting players who could be on the trade block going into Week 2, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox names Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell.

He also suggests the Cowboys as a potential suitor, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The Browns should be looking to chase 2027 draft capital in their pursuit of a quality quarterback. Starting corner Tyson Campbell could potentially bring some. He started 12 games for Cleveland last season and allowed an opposing passer rating of just 84.8 in coverage," Knox wrote.

"Potential Suitors: Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Knox added.

Knox also points out how Campbell is under contract through 2028, so he wouldn't just be a rental.

While we would prefer the Cowboys took a bigger swing on a guy like Denzel Ward, who is the better player, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote in June that the Browns don't have any interest in trading him. Perhaps that changes down the road, and if it does, the Cowboys should be all over him.

What do the numbers say?

Fromer Jaguars teammates Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) say their goodbyes after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell didn't have a great start to this season after giving up a reception on all four of the passes thrown his way in Week 1, which led to 52 yards and a 118.7 passer rating.

That was still better than Bland's passer rating allowed, though.

However, last season, Campbell was solid. He gave up a 53.3% completion rate and a passer rating of 93.5. Bland, on the other hand, posted 62.3% and 103.3.

Campbell's PFF coverage grade was a 66.5, which ranked 43rd out of 114 cornerbacks. Not elite, but not bad, either. Campbell was a plus in the run game with a 77.5 grade, which ranked 16th among corners.

We definitely would not call Campbell a massive upgrade over Bland, but he would be an upgrade nonetheless. At this point, Dallas needs whatever it can get to improve in the secondary.

How much would Campbell cost?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, left, catches a touchdown pass over cornerback Tyson Campbell during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're almost certainly looking at a Day 3 pick for Campbell, and more specifically, we'd guess a fifth-rounder. Dallas does not have any picks in the fifth round next year, but they do have fourth- and sixth-round picks, so maybe they could pull off a pick swap.

Beyond that, Dallas has three Day 3 picks in 2028, with one in the fifth and two in the sixth, but none in the seventh.

Again, we want to see Dallas land the big fish, whether it's a guy like Ward or Joey Porter Jr., who reportedly might be available.

But if the blockbuster trade isn't out there for Dallas, settling on a solid cornerback like Campbell is better than nothing.