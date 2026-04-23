NFL Insider Drops George Pickens Bombshell Amid Cowboys Trade Speculation

The NFL world is buzzing about the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver George Pickens ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That's because Pickens has reportedly agreed to sign his franchise tag, which can mean one of two things. The less fun thing is the wide receiver is just conceding that he will play on franchise tag in 2026 and is getting that part out of the way.

We don't think this is a sign the Cowboys and Pickens are closing in on an extension because Dallas has already said a long-term contract isn't going to happen.

The other possibility is that the Cowboys are gearing up to trade Pickens. We say that because in order to trade him, the Cowboys needed Pickens to sign his franchise tag.

However, it appears the reason for Pickens agreeing to sign his franchise tag might be because of the former reason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys don't plan on trading Pickens " as right now."

"Yes, the Cowboys are able to trade him after he signs, Rapoport began. "My understanding, though, as of right now the Dallas Cowboys have no plans to trade George Pickens."

The key words there are "as of right now" because that leaves open the possibility that Pickens does get traded at some point which, after recent events, makes the most sense.

Why all signs point to a Pickens trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As we've pointed out, it was odd that the Cowboys chose the day before the draft to announce they weren't going to negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens.

As CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones pointed out, it was odd because the Cowboys had until July 15 to make that announcement. The timing is suspicious to say the least, and one source suggested Dallas might be signaling it is willing to trade Pickens.

"But specific to Pickens, it is very unusual for a team to pull up the negotiating ladder with three months before the deadline. Teams have until July 15 to work on a long-term extension with a tagged player before he would play that season under the tag alone," Jones explained.

"A different source raised the possibility that the Cowboys are attempting to signal they would be willing to trade Pickens," he added.

Now, you have Pickens doing the one thing he needed to in order to allow the Cowboys to trade him, and it's something you would not expect his agent to advise Pickens to do unless a trade was imminent.

"Part of me believes there is no way David lets Pickens sign the tag now UNLESS they already have a trade in place," Locked On Cowboys host Marcus Mosher said. "Because signing the tag now makes ZERO sense otherwise."

You can also throw in the rumors pertaining to Dallas' interest in wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in the 2026 NFL Draft and Jerry Jones not ruling out taking an offensive player in Round 1 as more signs. Taking Tyson would make zero sense unless a Pickens trade is coming.

Only time will tell if all the signs were legitimate, or if this is just Pickens doing what he needs to be a good soldier and stick in Dallas for the 2026 campaign.