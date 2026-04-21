One Concern Dallas Cowboys Can’t Ignore With Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles is one of the best prospects in the entire 2026 NFL draft and he happens to play a position that’s a great need for the Dallas Cowboys.

That’s led to plenty of speculation that the Cowboys could target Styles, but after he exploded at the NFL Combine, the expectation is that Dallas would have to trade up to be able to bring him in.

While that might sound tempting given his immense talent, Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus has one concern with Styles and the Cowboys can’t ignore it. Broaddus admits Styles is wildly talented, but brings up his lack of experience at linebacker.

“He has only played the position for two years. And there's times when you do see him, people send him the wrong direction,” Broaddus said.

“You see him like, where are the eyes? Where's the awareness? Where's the instinct? You see a guy that communicates really well. You can watch him and Downs talk all the time. Are you worried about like, if you're taking a guy, say you trade up for him, You're taking a guy that maybe, where’s the learning curve?”

Broaddus made it clear that he likes Styles, even saying he’s not trying to disparage him with this concern. Instead, he’s bringing up a fair point.

Dallas needs a player who can change the defense right now. Styles has the talent and physical ability to make that happen, but he’s still learning the position, which could lead to some growing pains early in his career.

That’s not a reason to shy away from Styles when you’re looking at a long-term build, but with the way Dallas has built their offense, they need a quicker fix and Broaddus isn’t 100 percent certain that Styles offers that.

What did Sonny Styles do at the NFL Combine?

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Styles was initially considered an option for Dallas at No. 20 overall, but then he became the biggest star at the NFL Combine.

The Ohio State product measured in at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds. He then moved like a player 20 pounds lighter, recording a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.56 10-yard split. He also recorded a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2-inch broad jump. The vertical jump stood out as the highest ever by a linebacker and the best by a player 6-foot-4 or taller since 2003.

That athleticism is why Styles is now considered a lock for the top 10.

Should the Cowboys draft Styles despite the lack of experience?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The short answer for whether the Cowboys should draft Styles is absolutely.

As a converted safety, Styles has coverage skills superior to any linebacker on their roster and he’s a force against the run. That said, the need for immediate impact players is still there.

For that reason, Dallas shouldn’t sell the farm to move up for Styles. If he slips to No. 12, or even to a spot where they can afford to move up and not touch pick No. 20, then they need to make it happen.

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