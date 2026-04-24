One Cowboys Veteran On Chopping Block After Caleb Downs Pick

Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft was a success for the Dallas Cowboys. They managed to bring in two players that fill great needs as they selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 and UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence at No. 23.

Dallas moved up for Downs, which cost them two fifth-round picks, but they later added two fourth round picks by trading back for Lawrence. It was a masterclass as they selected two players who were very high on defensive coordinator Christian Parker's wish list and improved their draft capital for the remainder of the weekend.

As is often the case, however, the addition of young talent means veterans could be put on notice. While the Cowboys don't have too many proven players along the edge who should be worried, there is one long-time starter who might be in danger due to Downs joining the team.

One veteran is on the chopping block after Caleb Downs addition

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Like Caleb Downs, Malik Hooker was a first-round pick out of Ohio State. Taken at No. 15 overall during the 2017 NFL draft, Hooker started his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

He was a quality starter who recorded 124 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and seven interceptions. His tenure with the Colts came to a frustrating end as Hooker tore his Achilles in 2020. He then signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in 2021 and spent that season working his way back to 100 percent.

By 2022, he was a full-time starter and has held that role down for the past four seasons. He's been a steadying force at safety, recording 289 tackles, 14 pass defenses, and seven picks in his five seasons with the Cowboys.

While he's played well overall, Hooker struggled in 2025. He recorded his lowest graded season with the Cowboys, with PFF giving him an overall grade of 60.8 and a coverage grade of 51.8. Much of that could have been due to the overall struggles for the defense, but Hooker will still be feeling the heat not only because of Downs, but also the free agency signing of Jalen Thompson.

Malik Hooker's contract could be what keeps him in Dallas for 2026

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker makes an interception against the Indianapolis Colts. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Hooker is set to make $6.558 million this season, according to Spotrac. Releasing him would save the Cowboys $1.058 million with $5.5 million of his contract becoming dead cap space.

The Cowboys might not be willing to release Hooker due to the lack of savings. They could offer him in a trade to a team in need of a safety, which would save them roughly $3.8 million.

Dallas could decide to keep him around, giving them more depth at safety than they're accustomed to. That said, Hooker could see a decline in snaps this season and is unlikely to be in the plans beyond 2026.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —