One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change Dallas Cowboys Overnight

Speculation continues to run wild around the Dallas Cowboys as the 2026 NFL draft approaches.

Dallas is considered a team to watch in a trade up scenario. Even with recent reports saying they don’t want to move from No. 20 overall, the Cowboys could still try and get into the top 10 as they chase a game-changer on defense.

One player they should be willing to move up and take is Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who is one of the top overall defenders in the entire class. Recently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter even laid out a scenario where the Cowboys could actually land Reese on draft night.

As Schefter states, a lot has to go right for the Cowboys to have any shot at Reese, but we’ve seen crazier things happen on draft night. As for a spot to watch, Schefter says No. 5 would make sense for a trade up. That might still be too rich for Dallas, without giving up No. 20, but if Reese goes beyond that spot, it becomes far more reasonable for Jerry Jones to pull the trigger.

Arvell Reese would instantly improve the Cowboys defense

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it wouldn’t be cheap to move up for Reese, the Ohio State linebacker would bring instant credibility to the Dallas defense. Much like Micah Parsons, who they traded to the Green Bay Packers last season, Reese played off-ball linebacker in college but shows the ability to rush the passer.

During his final season at Ohio State, Reese recorded 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Being able to use him as an inside linebacker as well as a rusher off the edge would give defensive coordinator Christian Parker a chess piece to keep opposing offensive coordinators guessing. That attention he draws will make everything easier for the rest of the defense, which is something Parsons did during his tenure.

When did the Cowboys last trade up in Round 1?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne prior to the game against the Chicago Bears. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Trading up on night one isn’t the norm for Dallas. In fact, they haven’t done so since 2012, and that trade didn’t pan out as they hoped.

The Cowboys sent pick No. 14 in Round 1 and No. 45 in Round 2 to the St. Louis Rams for pick No. 6.

Claiborne wasn’t a terrible player, but he struggled with durability and consistency during his five seasons with the Cowboys. They didn’t get what they hoped for out of their bold move, which could be why Jones has been more inclined to trade down. That said, Reese is a player who could be worth taking the risk again.

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