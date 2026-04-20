Cowboys 'Long-Shot Scenario' in 2026 Draft Would Alter Franchise Trajectory

The Dallas Cowboys enter NFL Draft Week as one of the most intriguing teams, with plenty of speculation about whether Jerry Jones and the front office will make a splash with a trade into the top 10.

Dallas is in desperate need of adding defensive reinforcements and has been linked to many of the draft class' elite prospects.

One of the most common scenarios has the Cowboys targeting one of the Ohio State Buckeyes top prospects Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, or Sonny Styles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently dropped the latest draft intel he is hearing just days before the draft. While Schefter acknowledged it is a "long-shot scenario," he outlined how the team's dream prospect, Arvell Reese, could end up in Dallas.

A Dream Scenario For Dallas Cowboys

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the team traded away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, there has been a massive void in the Cowboys' pass rush. One way to fix that would be to add a player of Reese's caliber. However, in order to have that opportunity, there would need to be a list of surprises within the top five.

Schefter outlined the scenario as:

If the Jets take Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2, which many believe will happen ...

If the Cardinals then take Love, which appears to be gaining some traction ...

And if the Titans then take Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, which is one of Tennessee's options ...

If all of the pieces were to fall into place, Schefter writes, "It would suddenly be very tempting for a team such as the Cowboys to potentially trade up for a top-tier pass rusher. Again, the draft would have to go a specific way for this scenario to play out. But two teams raised this scenario this weekend, wondering if it somehow could unfold this week. It's exactly the type of scenario that makes the draft so compelling."

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese sacks Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese recorded a career-high 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. He was named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year during his final year at Ohio State.

The All-American has also been compared to Parsons, because of his ability to play with his hand in the dirt or standing up. Landing a player of Reese's caliber could change the trajectory of the franchise.

While it seems unlikely, the NFL draft is always unpredictable, which is what makes it so exciting. So, as the first round of the draft plays out on Thursday evening, it will be exciting to see if the dream scenario could play out. If Reese is available at five, the Cowboys would be wise to package their picks to add a dynamic defender for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

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