7 Dallas Cowboys Rumors With One Week Until 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is just one week away and the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most discussed teams leading up to the event.

This is often the case with the Cowboys, who are among the most polarizing franchises in all of sports. It's even more prevalant this year, however, with Dallas currently holding two picks in the opening round of the draft.

Even before getting to the draft, the Cowboys have been busy. Their activity this offseason has led to even more rumors as the draft nears, with these seven standing out.

Colton Hood "penciled in" at pick No. 20

Tennessee Volunteers CB Colton Hood runs with the ball after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Dallas signed Colbie Durant, giving them a veteran cornerback capable of starting, but they need more depth. They've been connected to multiple corners in this class, but Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram says he would "pencil in" Tennessee's Colton Hood if he's there at No. 20.

The Cowboys had a pre-draft visit with Hood and have some inside information as well. Prior to his tenure with the Volunteers, Hood played for Deion Sanders with Colorado. Sanders and Jerry Jones have remained close, which would allow Jones to get some honest feedback on the playmaking defensive back.

George Pickens trade rumors won't go away

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

George Pickens had a career-year, resulting in the franchise tag being placed on him. Pickens and his camp still want a long-term deal, which has led to plenty of speculation that another team could reach out and make an offer.

Stephen Jones tried to put the rumors to bed saying no one has called, but the longer it takes for Pickens to sign the tag, the more the speculation will continue. Teams that are already contenders but just a receiver away, such as the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, have been linked to Pickens and the talk will pick up steam if one (or both) don't draft a receiver.

Cowboys most likely team to trade up

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ian Rapoport turned heads recently by claiming the Cowboys were the most likely team to trade up in the draft. Rapoport also made sure to say that this wasn't just speculation which always runs rampant around the team, but said the possibility was real.

"This is not clickbait. This is not so everybody will click on this and go wait, what. But the Cowboys are my team most likely to trade up. Again. This is not for clickbait. This is real."

Rapoport believes Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles or Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. both make sense for the Cowboys as targets to move up for.

Cowboys Most likely team to trade down

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oddly enough, the Cowboys are also seen as the most likely team to trade down as well. This idea makes plenty of sense given the team's many needs on defense, coupled with their lack of a selection in Round 2.

There's a chance they could look to move back from pick No. 12 if their top targets are off the board, but it seems more plausible they could drop back from No. 20. A team looking to leapfrog someone for a player they've fallen in love with could get desperate enough to make a deal Jerry Jones can't resist.

Cowboys seeking "culture-changing" picks in Round 1

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

When Brian Schottenheimer took over as the head coach of the Cowboys, he said his focus would be on building the greatest culture in all of sports. According to Stephen Jones, his vision will shape the way they approach players in the draft.

"That's the goal and, ultimately, the goal is to have a culture and an identity for the entire football team that Schotty is trying to develop in terms of the kind of men that we bring in here to compete day in, day out."

This vision is why Dallas has been linked to stars such as Caleb Downs from Ohio State. He's the epitome of a coach on the field and would help set the tone for how their defense approaches the game.

Cowboys rumored interest in Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There aren't many trusted linebackers on the Cowboys' roster, which is why they're expected to target one in the draft. Should they leave the weekend without a starting-caliber player, however, a trade could be possible. That's what happened in 2025 when they traded for George Pickens after they left the draft without a receiver.

One player linked to Dallas has been Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins. Miami has already released Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb and traded Jaylen Waddle. If they're still looking to rebuild, they might be willing to listen to offers for Brooks, who led the league with 183 tackles last season. Adding him to the middle of the defense would be a major win for the Cowboys.

Cowboys could be trying to block Giants from player they covet

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the more recent claims to surface comes courtesy of insider Jordan Schultz, who claims the Cowboys could attempt to get in front of the New York Giants for a player they covet. The Giants own the fifth overall pick, so they would need to make a big leap for this to happen.

Players that make sense in this rumor include linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs from Ohio State. Both players fit a need for each franchise, and new Giants head coach John Harbaugh knows the importance of a game-changing safety.

The question will be whether the Cowboys feel it's worth giving up both their first round picks, which is what it would surely take to get in front of New York.

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