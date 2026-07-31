One Position Dallas Cowboys Should Consider Upgrading & Who's Available

The first two training camp practices are in the books for the Dallas Cowboys. There's been a lot to take in during this first week, with comments from Jerry Jones being the most intriguing.

At the beginning of camp, Jones discussed the team's offseason work, citing how busy they were. Jones and the front office did do a lot of work to revamp their defensive roster, and they could have six new starters on the field once Week 1 rolls around.

Jones also hinted that the team could be looking to make a splash, saying they have had recent conversations with other teams about potential trades. While a splash edition, such as Maxx Crosby, would be huge for the Cowboys, they could still look to free agency to upgrade some positions with questionable depth. But which position stands out as the most pressing?

Cowboys should look for help on the offensive line

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the first couple of days of training camp all the news surrounding third-year left tackle Tyler Guyton has been positive. Of course, that's often the case during the early parts of camp. Most of the news that comes out is positive, and for offensive linemen, the real test doesn't happen until the pads come on.

Once the physicality ramps up, all eyes will be on Guyton, who has been considered the weak link of the offensive line. There was even a point during the offseason when head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he would have to compete with Nate Thomas for the starting spot. That competition never seemed to get off the ground, but that doesn't mean there are no concerns surrounding Guyton.

There's also some unease with right tackle Terence Steele, who took a paycut this offseason to remain with the team. The Dallas offense has the potential to be incredibly explosive, but they should be nervous about the fact that neither starting tackle is entering this season on a high note. Ideally, Guyton will take his next step and Steele will rebound. That said, it would be more prudent to add depth pieces that are truly capable of pushing the starters, or even taking over if necessary.

Which free agents are available?

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker gets ready for a play against Philadelphia Eagles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor Decker

Jack Conklin

Jonah Williams

Cam Robinson

Kendall Lamm

If Dallas wanted someone who could take over as a starting left tackle, Taylor Decker makes the most sense. Decker was a 10-year starter for the Detroit Lions, and while he might not have been as efficient in 2025 as they were used to, he would still be an upgrade for Dallas.

Another long-term starter is Jack Conklin, who is primarily a right tackle, but could play on the left side in a pinch. The issue with Conklin, however, is health as he struggled to stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. Speaking of the Browns, Cam Robinson played left tackle for them last year and is still a free agent. Robinson didn't perform exceptionally well for the Browns, but their entire offense was a mess, and Robinson was a solid starter at left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars for nearly eight seasons.

If they wanted someone who could serve as a swing tackle and has starting experience, Kendall Lamm is another option. He's appeared in 132 games with 44 starts, and while he's not a Pro Bowl-caliber player, he would give them some much-needed experience on the bench.

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams looks to block Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lastly, there's Jonah Williams who was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Williams never lived up to expectations with the Cincinnati Bengals, but still has 74 career starts primarily at left tackle. He spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, including 2024 when he started six games under current Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.

Injuries have been a concern for Williams as well, with each of the last two seasons ending prematurely due to injury. He had shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in Week 10 last season, so ensuring he's healthy would be vital. That said, Williams could be the exact type of player. They need to put some true heat on Guyton as they push him to reach his ceiling.

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