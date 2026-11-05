Quinnen Williams Calls Out Cowboys' Biggest Problem After Latest Loss

For 45 minutes, it seemed as though the Dallas Cowboys were set to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Then during the final 15 minutes of the game, everything fell apart.

Their defense suddenly had no answer for Gardner Minshew or Tyler Allgeier, and the offense forgot how to move the ball forward. That resulted in a 14-point comeback for the Cardinals and an eventual 33-30 overtime defeat for the Cowboys.

After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he took accountability for the loss, but then shocked everyone by claiming to be a “problem-solver” despite spending the past year and a half battling the same problems.

Not everyone in Dallas is busy praising themselves for what they believe they do well, thankfully. Star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams took real accountability, saying that the Cowboys proved for three quarters that they can play. The problem is that he says they also showed that they’re beating themselves with the mistakes.

“Tells you we’re beating ourselves as a defense. We’re the problem. We’re the reason we’re losing these games. If we execute, we can be the reason why we win,” Williams told reporters on Wednesday.

Quinnen Williams takes blame for Cowboys struggles

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Williams say the defense is the reason for the losses, but he also refused to take credit for playing well this season. Despite recording two sacks in Week 8, Williams said he’s the reason they can’t stop the run and that he’s the reason they’re giving up touchdowns.

“I don’t focus on that at all. I’m a part of this defense. I’m the reason why we’ve given up touchdowns in the fourth quarter. I’m the reason why we haven’t been stopping the run as well. And I got to do better,” Williams said.

“I take accountability, first and foremost. When it comes down to executing, I try to execute at the highest level each and every day, and not let words be just words and let it be by action.”

Williams had a slow start to the season as he adjusted to a new scheme under Christian Parker. In recent weeks, he’s caught fire and has four sacks over the past three games and five on the season.

Still, he refuses to pat himself on the back and is trying to pinpoint the problems. His approach is admirable, and if everyone in Dallas was willing to look inward the way Williams is, they might have a chance to turn things around.

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