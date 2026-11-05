Quinnen Williams Calls Out Skip Bayless for 'Crazy' Rant About Executing Cowboys Players

Skip Bayless might have discovered a way to make the terrible Dallas Cowboys defense a sympathetic figure.

After their latest debacle in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, Cowboys defensive lineman Quinnen Williams made it clear that the defense needs to "execute" better, and he used that word a whopping 32 times in his comments to reporters.

When Bayless caught wind of that, he went on an unhinged rant and said he wanted to "execute" the players on Dallas' defense.

"Stephen A., we became a national laughingstock once again (on Monday), when Quinnen Williams, in a five-minute interview, used the word 'execute' 32 times in five minutes," Bayless said.

"And I must tell you that during Sunday's collapse against the Arizona freakin' Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game, execute them on the field," Bayless added. "I wanted them to be executed."

Just bizarre.

Quinnen Williams responds to Skip Bayless

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) runs onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As you'd imagine, Williams to not take kindly to Bayless' wild rant.

"(Skip Bayless) it’s extremely crazy to say you wanted players on defense to be executed. You got to do better my guy," Williams responded.

Bayless has said a lot of dumb things in his time on television, so the bar is extremely high for him to clear to top his dumbest comment ever, but he might have done it here.

We know, he wasn't serious because Skip couldn't hurt a fly, but there are better ways to get your point across than saying you want to execute another human being over a football game.

What did Quinnen Williams say?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how poorly the Cowboys' defense executes on a weekly basis, Williams probably should've said the word 100 times.

"I think the biggest thing is just execute. We got to execute. We haven't been executing this whole season, and we executed for three quarters (against Arizona) and didn't execute the last quarter, and the film says it all," Williams said. "So, I think the biggest thing we got to focus on is execute and continue to stack days, and at the end of the day we got to execute."

I'm not sure, but I think he wants his team to execute better.

Williams is not wrong. The Cowboys were playing good football on the defensive side of the ball, albeit against the lowly Cardinals, and then a switch flipped and the Cowboys remembered they aren't supposed to be even decent on defense.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys should be able to execute better this week against a lowly Indianapolis Colts team that hasn't been executing much this season and is on the verge of a trade deadline fire sale.

Despite their struggles executing, Williams isn't taking for granted the Colts struggles and is just focused on, well, executing.

"Yeah, we got to execute," Williams said. "So that's the No. 1 thing. No matter what they're doing, no matter what no team in the NFL is doing, the Dallas Cowboys' defense has got to execute."

To his credit, Williams has been executing a lot more lately. In fact, he has been executing so well in the pass-rush that he has four sacks in his last three games and a team-high five on the year.

But the Cowboys' pass-rush has to do a better executing around him, and the run defense as a whole is among the league's worst at executing.

We'll see if the Cowboys can execute better when they take on the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

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