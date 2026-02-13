Cowboys Disrespected in 2026 Playoff Rebound Rankings

The Dallas Cowboys were one of 18 teams to miss out on the NFL playoffs this season. It was the second year in a row they were unable to earn a spot, but they have faith that things can change in 2026.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer did great work with the offense, which should be a strength once again, especially if they can re-sign George Pickens and Javonte Williams. Defensively, they're turning to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is highly regarded in NFL circles.

That's not enough to convince The Athletic's Mike Jones that Dallas will make the playoffs. Jones ranked the 18 teams that were on the outside this season, and the Cowboys were ninth. His big concern isn't Schottenheimer or Parker, however, but the lack of talent on defense.

"First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer proved effective as an offensive architect and play caller. But an atrocious defense cost Dallas a shot at the playoffs. So Schottenheimer fired Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator and hired former Eagles secondary coach/passing game coordinator Christian Parker, hoping the 34-year-old can ignite the unit," Jones wrote.

"He has to have something to work with, though. Jerry Jones did make moves to upgrade the interior of the defensive line, but the Cowboys still badly need impactful pass rushers and reinforcements at linebacker and cornerback. Is one draft and free agency a window of opportunity enough to get that defense right?"

Cowboys can still prove the doubters wrong

Considering the Cowboys haven't been able to address their roster yet, it's hard to argue against these rankings too much. That said, seeing teams such as the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings ahead of them sting a little.

The good news is that Dallas can prove the doubters wrong, especially if Jerry Jones is serious about "busting the budget" this offseason.

