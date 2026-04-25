Round 4 Picks Cowboys Can Make in NFL Draft That Fit Jerry Jones 'No Redshirt' Policy

We are entering Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft and the Dallas Cowboys remain on their quest to add players who can be immediate impact contributors in 2026.

Jerry Jones has talked about avoiding "redshirt" players as much as possible because of the Cowboys' win-now window and he made it quite clear that policy won't be lifted in Round 4.

"We can get some players there," Jones said when asked about his no redshirt policy on Friday night.

If Jones wants to stick with his no redshirt plan, there are at least three players he should be targeting in Round 4, where the Cowboys have three picks.

CB Keionte Scott, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're not sure if the Cowboys are intent on deploying Caleb Downs, one of their veteran safeties, DaRon Bland or Cobie Durant in the slot, but if none of those guys are locked in, Keionte Scott is definitely worth a look in Round 4.

Most projections had Scott going somewhere on Day 2, whether that be the second or third round, and it's not difficult to see why after he put out great tape, especially at Miami, where he looked the part of an immediate starter. Scott also comes off the collegiate bus with four years of starting experience.

We already thought Scott would be a good pro, but a massive chip on his shoulder will only make that more likely. The Cowboys need to be the team that stops his draft slide on Day 3.

LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cowboys drafted the versatile Jaishawn Barham, but if the plan isn't to utilize him mostly at inside linebacker, that leaves the Cowboys with a need at the position. The trade for Dee Winters is solid, but that may only be a one-year solution.

Kyle Louis was a two-year starter and his list of honors for his standout play are seemingly endless. He offers versatility as a "Star" linebacker and brings speed, tenacity and impressive run defense and coverage skills with his experience as a safety.

We could see Louis factoring into the starting equation in Year 1, but at the very least he'd offer plenty of snaps as a fantastic rotational piece for Christian Parker's defense, and at a few positions.

WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys should be looking to add a wide receiver on Day 3 given their lackluster depth and the uncertainty surrounding Ryan Flourboy as a legitimate No. 3 wide receiver.

A three-year starter at Oklahoma, Deion Burks is a burner with 4.3 speed who can take the top off a defense and be a menace after the catch. He also has the kind of skill set head coach Brian Schottenheimer can draw up gadget plays for.

When it comes to Day 3 wide receiver, Burks is best equipped to be an immediate contributor in 2026, whether that be as a wide receiver, returner, or both.