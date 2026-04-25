Updated Dallas Cowboys List Of 2026 NFL Draft Picks Entering Day 3

All of the fun of the 2026 NFL Draft is coming to an end on Saturday afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys, with the final four rounds set to take place outside of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rounds 3 through 4 will take place, which means the Cowboys have four more opportunities to strike gold, barring any potential trades. Dallas made two trades on Day 1 and another trade on Day 2, so it will be interesting to see if the aggressive approach continues.

Entering Day 3, there are still several intriguing players available, like Miami cornerback Keionte Scott, Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis, Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks, Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor, and many more.

Dallas has four picks remaining in the draft, with three coming in the fourth round thanks to the Round 1 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, which led to the team ultimately selecting UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence.

UCF Knights defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas has received some high praise for its efforts through the first three rounds, with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Lawrence, and Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham. Hopefully, the trend continues on Day 3 and the Cowboys can take advantage of their four early picks to continue reloading and retooling the defense.

Round 4 will kick off with the Buffalo Bills, while the Cowboys hold picks No. 12, No. 14, and No. 37 in the round. Get your popcorn ready.

When will the Cowboys be on the clock?

A full look at the team's list of draft picks for the final day of the draft can be seen below.

Updated List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles)

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Titans)

Coverage of Rounds 3 through 7 will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, with live streaming on ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo, and NFL+.

Let's hope that Jerry Jones and the front office continue to come through in a big way.

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