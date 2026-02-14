Cowboys Projected Starter Ranked Lowest at His Position

The Dallas Cowboys were thrilled with their selections in the 2025 NFL draft, especially with their first three selections.

Alabama guard Tyler Booker was seen as a plug-and-play starter, but Dallas also landed Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 2 and Shavon Revel in Round 3. Both players offered plenty of potential, and Revel had the makings of being a steal that late.

Unfortunately, his rookie season didn't go as well as hoped. Revel, who got a late start after suffering a torn ACL during his final collegiate season, played in seven games and had 35 tackles with three pass defenses. He had a few decent moments, but Revel struggled overall.

Despite the struggles, he's currently a projected starter for the Cowboys, which could be worrisome according to his PFF grades. Revel finished his rookie season with a PFF grade of 35.2, which was the lowest among all cornerbacks who qualified.

Revel was suspect in coverage, earning a grade of 34.6, which was also the worst at the position. He also gave up 21 receptions, which was 93rd out of 114 cornerbacks, which is concerning considering he missed 10 games.

Cowboys' new defensive coordinator could help Shavon Revel

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Criticizing Revel too harshly for his rookie season isn't fair, given the fact that the entire defense was a mess in 2025. Dallas responded to this by firing Matt Eberflus after just one season and hiring Christian Parker.

Parker spent the past two seasons as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Before that, he was a defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos. Parker has been credited for helping players such as Pat Surtain, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean all reach their potential quickly.

Dallas hopes he can do the same for Revel, who showed plenty of talent at East Carolina but wasn't a fit under Eberflus.

