Should Dallas Cowboys Explore a Ryan Flournoy Trade After Camden Brown Emergence?

The Dallas Cowboys have an upset brewing at the wide receiver position as the team prepares for its next preseason game.

Undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been a beast throughout training camp, and he carried that over into the first preseason game on Saturday, when he led the Cowboys with 62 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

But it wasn't just about the stats. Brown reeled in two great grabs during the contest, one of which was a contested catch for 39 yards, and another saw him make a sick one-handed scoring reception.

As Brown continues to emerge, there is a real chance he beats out Jonathan Mingo for the No. 5 wide receiver spot. At the very least, Brown could force Dalals to keep a sixth at the position.

With multiple teams around the NFL having concerns at receiver thanks to injuries, and with Brown exploding onto the scene, could the Cowboys consider trading Flournoy, who could yield a better return from a desperate team?

Should Cowboys trade Ryan Flournoy?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the hype with Brown is certainly warranted and he looks the part of an NFL-caliber wide receiver, we are not there yet when it comes to Brown making Flournoy, who is locked-in as the No. 3 receiver, expendable.

After all, preseason success does not always translate into regular season success, and that's especially true with unproven players like Brown, who has never played a regular season snap.

There is simply no telling how good Brown will be in the NFL, and that will still be the case even if he lights up the next two exhibition contests, one of which takes place on Saturday night.

Trading Flournoy would leave the Cowboys in a very precarious spot. Yes, Dallas has an elite one-two punch with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but subtracting Flournoy leaves a ton of question marks behind those two.

Brown is one of them, but so is Jonathan Mingo, who has been a huge disappointment since the Cowboys gave up way too much to acquire him in 2024. Disappointment has been the story of Mingo's career, also.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KaVontae Turpin is a decent depth option, but he's not someone the Cowboys want to thrust into the WR3 role and he's fine just where he is as the No. 4 or No. 5 option.

Dallas has seventh-round pick Anthony Smith, but he hasn't even done enough to make the roster thus far, let alone be relied upon for any semblance of a role.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the elder statesman of Dallas' depth options, but it has become very clear the past few years and in this training camp that his best days are long behind him.

With how important this season is, the Cowboys simply cannot put themselves in a position where they are in huge trouble at wide receiver if Lamb and/or Pickens get hurt.

The Cowboys cannot allow the Brown hype to get out of control to the point where they send Flournoy packing. He needs to stay in Dallas.