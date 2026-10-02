Everything Dallas Cowboys Have to Fear About Houston Texans in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans enter their Week 4 game in desperate need of a win.

The Cowboys are 1-2 after their devastating last-second loss in Brazil last week, and the Texans are reeling after an 0-3 start to a season in which many viewed them as a Super Bowl contender.

The fact that these teams are a combined 1-5 with as much talent as they have on both sides of the ball is perplexing, but this is where we are.

Don't be fooled by Houston's winless record. This is a team that stands to give the Cowboys fits. Here's the three things Dallas needs to be concerned about going into Sunday.

Texans' secondary

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) and Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) react during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' defense has struggled to start the season, but don't get it twisted, this unit has a lot of talent, including in the secondary.

The Texans might have the deepest secondary in the league with a cornerback trio of Kamari Lassiter, Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, and a safety duo of Caleb Bullock and Reed Blankenship.

“They play press. They got a good DB corps. I like all five of them," CeeDee Lamb said. "Very young, very athletic. We have to really be detailed at the top of the route, hand fight at the press and be able to beat the man in front of us."

Thankfully for the Cowboys, they have the talent at wide receiver to match up well against that group, with guys like Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy.

It's going to be quite the battle between Dallas' wide receivers and Houston's defensive backs on Sunday.

Texans' defensive line

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton better be ready for arguably the best edge rusher duo in the NFL on Sunday, and what might be the deepest EDGE room in the entire league.

The Texans have the fourth-most sacks in the NFL with 11, and 7.5 of those have come from Houston's edge rushers.

Will Anderson has four, tied for the third-most in the league, Danielle Hunter has 1.5, and Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Hall have one apiece. Hunter and Anderson combined for a whopping 27 sacks in 2025, while Cowboys fans know Clowney had 8.5 in Dallas.

Anderson is stacking pressures when he isn't racking up sacks, with the former No. 3 overall pick's 18 pressures ranking third among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.

All of that and we haven't even mentioned the fact that the Texans sport the fifth-best run defense with 86.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

Dallas might have a difficult time moving the ball both on the ground and through the air in Week 4.

Texans' passing attack

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after a touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' passing attack has been more productive than expected in 2026, with Houston's unit ranking seventh.

Bear in mind, the Texans have done that without the services of No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins for two games due to injury. The Texans wideout returned to practice this week and after two limited sessions, he's on track to play in Week 4.

The Cowboys' secondary is depleted by injuries. Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel don't seem likely to play after not practicing at all on Wednesday and Thursday, Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke are on injured reserve, and Malik Hooker remains a question mark.

Dallas is hoping to get Joey Porter Jr. into his first game, but there stands a chance his snaps will be limited in his 2026 and Cowboys debut, and it's hard to know just how effective he'll be in those snaps, especially with little time to learn the defense.

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