Jerry Jones Give Updates on Cowboys' Prospects of Buying or Selling at Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys have long been viewed as potential buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline next month.

However, with the team flailing at 3-5 after another brutal loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, many are now wondering if the Cowboys might sell, and more specifically, George Pickens' name has come up.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his normal spot on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and made it quite clear the team has no interest in selling at this time.

"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on (105.3 Tha Fan) further confirms that the team is not looking to sell at the trade deadline," The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris relayed.

Nothing cooking in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since the offseason and through the trade for Joey Porter Jr., Jones has remained steadfast in his desire to make another move to try and improve the defense.

While he remains open to doing that on Tuesday, Jones said that there is currently nothing cooking for the Cowboys.

“At this particular time, I don’t see anything," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

That's not at all surprising. With a week still to go before the trade deadline, teams are going to stick to unreasonably high asking prices in the hopes that a team bites.

But as we approach the deadline, teams will begin to lower those asking prices, which will help spur on trades.

The overwhelming expectation from NFL insiders is that this could be a wild trade deadline, with several deals going through. We've already seen plenty of fireworks recently, with guys like Jeffery Simmons, DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson all getting traded.

But, as we're well aware of, it takes two to tango and just because Jerry wants to make a deal doesn't mean he'll actually be able to. The price has got to be right, and so does the fit with the player. Adding to that, the Cowboys also have to be certain that the player they are acquiring can actually help them.

Would a trade help the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're extremely skeptical anyone short of a truly elite player, like Maxx Crosby, for example, can help the Cowboys dig out of the massive hole they are in defensively.

In fact, we're not even sure a player of that caliber can help a team like the Cowboys that has systemic issues, from the coaching staff on down to the players themselves.

The harsh reality is that the Cowboys are probably better off just doing nothing and saving what's left of their draft capital instead of making another trade that isn't likely to help change their fortunes.

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