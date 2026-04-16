Cowboys' Rueben Bain Dream Coming Closer To Reality Ahead of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL Draft with an incredible opportunity to change the trajectory of the franchise and completely revamp the defense. After fielding the No. 30 overall-ranked unit a season ago, Dallas has been investing in improvements on the defensive side of the ball.

Early in free agency, the team signed players like Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke, while trading for Green Bay Packers EDGE Rashan Gary.

All of the additions are immediate upgrades and could find impact roles in 2026, but the team will also look to bring in some promising young rookies. Armed with two first-round picks, the Cowboys have plenty of options, though the best may be to stay put at No. 12 and No. 20 and take advantage of any value that falls to them.

At No. 12 overall, the Cowboys should see one of the elite defensive prospects fall into their lap, with Miami Hurricanes All-American Rueben Bain Jr. among the most likely. In fact, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. suggested Bain could still be available when Dallas is on the clock.

The Rueben Bain Jr Dream Is Alive

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes star Rueben Bain Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kiper said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday that Bain is a "top 14 selection in his mind." In recent weeks, there has been discussion about Bain potentially falling down the draft boards.

Bain has been knocked for having "short arms," and a recent report revealed his link to a fatal car accident in 2024. Bain was initially charged with careless driving, but the charge was later dropped.

If there is a draft day slide for Bain, it would be a dream scenario for the Cowboys, who could use a game-wrecker and disruptor like Bain on defense. We previously discussed why theCowboys should take a "wait and see " approach on draft day and avoid a trade up into the top 10, so this may just be the incentive the Cowboys need to stay put at pick No. 12.

Bain recorded a career-high 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception during his final year at Miami. He could be the perfect player for Christian Parker to develop in his new system, so it will be intriguing to see how long Bain stays on the board on draft day.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —