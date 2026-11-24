Since returning from injury, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has seen a diminished role with the Dallas Cowboys.

Overshown played just five snaps in his return from injury, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer said it was not a result of a punishment but rather the team being happy with how Dee Winters and Shemar James have been playing.

In his second game back, Overshown saw the field for more snaps, and 21 to be exact, but it was very telling that Dallas decided to deploy Justin Barron over Overshown following Winters' injury that knocked him out of the game.

Stephen Jones talks Overshown's diminished role

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Overshown's lesser role with the team in the past few weeks that has also included Overshown playing special teams, Stephen Jones said the following on 105.3 The Fan:

"I just think it's a matter of he's missed a lot of time since he's been in this league," Jones said. "And I think that if you look at how many total games he's played since he's been in the league."

"I know he wants to be out there worse than anybody," Jones added. "But the injuries have been an issue with him. And then he hadn't gotten the experience that you have when you're playing down in, down out, season in, season out."

That's a lot of words to say Overshown's play hasn't been good enough in the eyes of the Cowboys, which is basically what Schottenheimer told us after the five-snap game.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's more Shemar and Dee have been playing really well. When he was in there, he was very disruptive, but kudos to D-Mo, man, on special teams. I thought he was incredible, brought great energy and juice and there's a lot of ways he can help our football team and that's realy for all the guys," Schotty said of Overshown.

None of that means Overshown's play has been bad, but it clearly hasn't been good enough for him to play ahead of James, Winters and now even Barron, all of whom Dallas clearly view as better scheme fits in the Parker-Pettine defense.

Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com pointed to Overshown's lack of consistency as an issue, and he seems to believe not even the Cowboys know how to best deploy him to maximize his skill set.

"He's had some great plays. You see glimpses of it, but the consistency is not there," Eatman said on 105.3 The Fan.

"I just don't think anyone knows what to do with him where to put him," he added. "Where's his best position for the NFL? I don't really know if anyone knows."

It's certainly fair to wonder just how much injuries have impacted Overshown's development in the league, which Jones alluded to, but that doesn't make it any less stunning to witness the fall Overshown has seen in such a short period of time.

And it couldn't be happening at a worse time with Overshown set to hit free agency in 2027. It sure seems like his days are numbered in Dallas.

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