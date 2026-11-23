When the Dallas Cowboys got DeMarvion Overshown back from injury, the expectation was the veteran linebacker would return to a prominent role on the defense.

However, over two games, that hasn't happened. In Week 10, he played just five snaps on defense, and then in Week 11, he appeared for 21.

We assumed the lack of snaps for Overshown in his first game back was either a result of the team easing him back in or the Cowboys punishing Overshown for his boneheaded penalty against the Indianapolis Colts.

But head coach Brian Schottenheimer said neither was the cause and instead the team has simply been pleased with the play of Shemar James and Dee Winters.

"Cowboys (head coach) Brian Schottenheimer said DeMarvion Overshown’s defensive snap count (5) was more about the play of Shemar James and Dee Winters recently and not a punishment from the penalty the week before," The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt relayed after the Week 10 contest.

No bump despite Dee Winters' injury

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters (53) sits on the field with an apparent injury against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half of the Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans, Dee Winters exited with a knee injury and did not return.

So, surely the Cowboys deployed Overshown for at least most of the snaps in his stead, right? Wrong.

Instead of Overshown, the Cowboys utilized Justin Barron, who played 46 snaps to Overshown's 21. Meanwhile, Shamar James dominated snaps at the other linebacker spot with 60.

That is very telling about how the Cowboys view Overshown right now. Whether right or wrong, Dallas clearly feels Winters, James and Barron are better options at linebacker than Overshown.

As if things couldn't get worse, Overshown was the source of the friendly fire that got Cobie Durant hurt in the second half.

While the Cowboys cornerback was about to complete a tackle, Overshown came flying in and nailed Durant, leading to his head injury. Thankfully, Durant was cleared of a concussion and won't miss any time.

A nightmare contract year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown had a lot to prove entering a contract year.

Not only did he need to play at a high level, but Overshown also needed to shed the injury-prone label.

But, 11 weeks into the season, Overshown has missed six games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1 and then re-aggravated in Week 8.

Adding to that, Overshown has now fallen behind two players who were viewed as backups going into 2026, Barron and James, and to Winters, who was seen as a borderline starter when Dallas acquired him.

And there's room for him to fall even further once rookie Jaishawn Barham, who has also seen a diminished role, returns from injury.

At this rate, Overshown will head into free agency in 2027 with no momentum and the best he can hope for is a one-year prove-it deal.

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