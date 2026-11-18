After the dust had settled from the Dallas Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, one thing that stood about about the snap counts was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's lack of play time.

Overshown saw the field for just five snaps on defense in the 46-40 loss, which is strange because not only is he a starter, but the Cowboys were getting gashed in the run game and certainly could've used him on the field.

We figured it was Overshown getting punished for his egregiously bad penalty in Week 9, when he ran onto the field to celebrate and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct because he wasn't an active player for the game due to injury.

Schottenheimer: Overshown wasn't punished

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that was not the reason behind Overshown having his playing time cut.

Instead, Schottenheimer said it was because Dee Winters and Shemar James have been playing very good of late, The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt reported.

"Cowboys (head coach) Brian Schottenheimer said DeMarvion Overshown’s defensive snap count (5) was more about the play of Shemar James and Dee Winters recently and not a punishment from the penalty the week before. Schottenheimer also commended Overshown’s play on special teams."

An odd (and bad) decision from Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just when we were giving kudos to Schottenheimer for doing the right thing and punishing Overshown, he finds a way to make the decision to cut the linebacker's playing time look puzzling.

Even if he has been happy with James and Winters of late, you would think that after it was abundantly clear neither one was doing much of anything to help step the 49ers on the ground, Schottenheimer would have pivoted to his starter.

Instead, Schottenheimer was content with watching the Niners run roughshod all over his defense to the tune of 214 yards and three touchdowns in the contest.

This is probably a case of Shottenheimer just not wanting to disclose Overshown's punishment publicly, but we certainly wouldn't be surprised if his explanation is true given the incompetence we've seen from Schotty this season.

We suspect that Overshown is going to be back to his normal role in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, which would signify either Schottenheimer did punish him or he realizes a James-Winters duo isn't the best Dallas can deploy at the position, because in reality, it isn't.

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