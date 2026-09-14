Tony Romo Doppelganger Goes Viral Warming Up Ahead of Cowboys-Giants Game

Dallas Cowboys game day is finally, with America's Team set to kick off its 2026-27 NFL campaign in primetime against the division rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Sunday Night Football showdown will give us our first look at the revamped Cowboys roster and Christian Parker's defensive scheme without any preseason or training camp limitations, so there is a lot of excitement about what to expect from the team for the rest of the season.

Before kickoff on Sunday night, Cowboys players and coaches took the field for warm-ups with some very special hats and t-shirts.

The players and coaches were all wearing "Never Forget" t-shirts to honor the victims of 9/11, along with NYPD hats. It was a great tribute from both teams, but fans on social media couldn't help but to notice a very familiar face.

Cowboys Assistant Ken Dorsey Gets Mistaken For Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys players and coaches wearing “Never Forget” shirts and FDNY hats during pregame warmups tonight pic.twitter.com/pt9wGP5Rxb — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 13, 2026

Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota of The Athletic shared a photo of passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey throwing the football during warm-ups to show off the tribute t-shirts and hats, but fans immediately noticed that he appeared to be a Tony Romo doppelganger.

The jokes immediately began to fly.

"You can't fool me, Jon, that's Tony Romo," one fan wrote. Another fan was truly baffled, writing, "Literally who is this bc all I see is Tony Romo?"

Of course, Romo hung up his cleats after an illustrious 13-year career in Dallas, throwing for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions. Romo ranks first in franchise history in passing touchdowns, second in career passing yards behind Dak Prescott, and third in regular-season wins, with a 78-49 record, trailing only Troy Aikman (94) and Roger Staubach (85). That is another record that Prescott will be looking to topple during the 2026 regular season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo runs with Dak Prescott during organized team activities at team headquarters. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He can start narrowing the margin on Sunday night with a hot start against the Giants in East Rutherford. Luckily for Dak, he has plenty of options to throw to, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on either side.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the call, with referee Carl Cheffers leading the officiating crew. Let's hope the bounce-back season starts on a high note.

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