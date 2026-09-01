Tony Romo Addresses Battling Personal, Health Struggles After OWI Arrest, Teases CBS Return

For the first time since he was arrested on suspicion of OWI, Dallas Cowboys great Tony Romo has released a statement addressing the matter.

The incident occurred back in July, when Romo was pulled over and then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Body cam footage has since surfaced showing Romo taking a field sobriety test that police say he performed poorly at. Ultimately, Romo was hit with multiple citations.

While Romo's camp has put out a statement before, the former Cowboys quarterback himself had yet to pen one until Tuesday.

Tony Romo's statement on OWI arrest

CBS sportscaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo chats with the media Tuesday, June 27, 2023 during the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship & Pro-Am at Metamora Fields Golf Club. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his statement, Romo noted how he plead no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin, where he was arrested.

Romo also admitted that he has struggled with his dependence on pain medications in the past, and that led to his "over-reliance on alcohol."

"This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin," Romo stated. "I own this completely."

"Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain," he added. "That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol."

Romo went on to say he wasn't using that as an excuse and "I take full responsibility" for the mistake he made and is seeking help for his substance abuse issues.

"The past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant. It has required me to confront, own my mistakes fully - to the Lord, to myself, to my family, and now to the public," Romo added.

"I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes."

At the end of his statement, Romo revealed that he intends to return to CBS, where he is on the No. 1 broadcast team for NFL games, along with his long-time partner Jim Nance. Romo was placed on leave by the network in the wake of his arrest.

He also asked for privacy as he continues to work through his issues in his personal life.

"As I return my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period," he concluded.

A statement from Tony Romo, via his social media: pic.twitter.com/Qm27TuNtaD — Nathan Karseno (@nathankarseno) September 1, 2026

Romo spent all 13 years of his career with the Cowboys. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was once voted as a second-team All-Pro in 2014, his third-to-last season in the NFL.

Because of his back issue, Romo was forced to hang up his cleats after the 2016 campaign. He ranks second in franchise history in passing yards and first in touchdowns.

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