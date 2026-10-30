Troy Aikman Admits He Put Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones in Awkward Position

Troy Aikman has been a hot topic as of late now that his furure with ESPN is in doubt. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has become one of the most successful broadcasters in the business, but following an extension announcement for Joe Buck, Aikman's future became murky.

While discussing his plans going forward, Aikman has hinted that he wouldn't mind moving into a front office role. He even got a taste for that lifestyle this year, working as a consultant with the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, what fans really want to know is if Aikman would be interested in helping the Cowboys get back on track. The three-time Super Bowl winner said that's something that appeals to him, but he has since expressed some regret in making those statements out loud.

While appearing on The Musers, Aikman said he was answering the questions honestly, but his regret is that he put Jerry Jones in a tough situation. Jones, who is the owner and general manager of the Cowboys, has been asked about bringing in Aikman and as the former quarterback says, there's really not a good answer Jones can give at this point.

“The last thing that I want is, I was answering a question, and I think it’s really unfair to Jerry that he then has to answer these questions,” Aikman during an appearance on The Musers. “As far as, ‘Hey, would you bring Troy back, or would you have a role for him?’ I mean there’s no real good answer that he can give.”

“We briefly touched on it just because I felt that maybe I backed him into a corner that he didn’t deserve to be backed into. He didn’t ask for it. And so, we’re clear on that. He totally understood, and yet, we was very complimentary if something like that were to ever take place with the idea that we’re not having those conversations at this time.”

One insider doesn't believe Troy Aikman to Dallas is likely

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many fans might be getting excited about the fact that Jones and Aikman have both kept the door open, Ed Werder isn't buying it. He doesn't believe Aikman and Jones would be "compatible" in the same front office, and it's hard to argue against that.

Jones likes to be in charge and has surrounded himself with family members who share his vision. Adding someone such as Aikman who has never been shy about speaking his mind honestly feels like a recipe for disaster.

Aikman has enough football knowledge to be wildly successful in a lead role, but Jones isn't the type of owner who would give him the free rein he would need.

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