Troy Aikman Brought To Tears During David Moulton Tribute on Cowboys-Eagles Broadcast

The NFC East took center stage on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 7, with the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

But while everyone was tuned in for some football, it was important for the ESPN broadcast to take a moment to honor a close friend and colleague, sports radio personality David Moulton, who worked on Monday Night Football for the past several years.

Moulton passed away over the weekend after a six-year battle with stage four renal cell cancer. He was just 59 years old.

Aikman and Joe Buck had a close relationship with Moulton, previously working with him on FOX NFL coverage on Thursdays and Sundays, so they took some time during the fourth quarter to remember their late colleague and friend. During the tribute, Aikman was brought to tears.

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Share Emotional David Moulton Tribute

Troy Aikman was emotional as ESPN remembered David Moulton on the Cowboys-Eagles MNF broadcast. 📺🎙️❤️ https://t.co/V3pajPW08c pic.twitter.com/Ke7wL3orrD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2026

It was a touching moment and showed just how much Moulton meant to the team. After news of Moulton's death, Aikman shared some words about the longtime spotter, who he called his"right -hand man," and his brave battle.

“Since 2018, David Moulton has been my right-hand man in the broadcast booth,” Aikman wrote on Instagram. “What started as a professional relationship became a friendship I have cherished. David was loyal, dependable and a warrior until the very end. He deserved better.

"My heart breaks for his family and all who loved him. I’m grateful for the years we shared and will miss him deeply. Rest in peace, big guy.”

Moulton's wife, Julie, confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement on Saturday.

“It is with a completely shattered heart broken into a million pieces I share that my loving husband, David, died last night while in hospice care at the Douglas Center for Caring,” she wrote, according to the Fort Myers News-Press. “David battled stage four renal cell cancer for six long years. It metastasized to his bones two years ago. He never stopped fighting or trying new treatments. He loved life and loved each and every one of you more than words can express. We are so thankful for the love and support you all have given us.

“My sweet husband you are finally free of pain and with all our heavenly angels. Thank you for blessing us with the gift of you and for sharing your beautiful life with all of us. Cherish every second and he did. Love you.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Moulton's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

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