Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The Dallas Cowboys enter Monday night's Week 7 finale at Lincoln Financial Field in primetime with an opportunity to break out of their slump against the wounded Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is currently riding a two-game losing streak, so their Monday Night Football clash against the NFC East rival Eagles comes at a perfect time. The Eagles will be without several key players on offense, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, while star linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. will be absent from the defensive side of the ball.

If the Cowboys' putrid defense gets rolled through by Philadelphia's ailing offense, it may be time to throw in the towel on the Christian Parker rebuild. There is already a lot of pressure on the unit to turn things around, and failing to show up against the Eagles would be another embarrassing look.

The offense, meanwhile, also needs to get back on track, and what better way to do so than by lighting up the scoreboard on the road against a division rival and taking total control of the race for the NFC East title.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott greets George Pickens during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll find out what version of the Cowboys decides to show up when they take the field against the Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

All of the information you need to catch Monday night's primetime showdown can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream & TV Info

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with FOX Sports' Troy Aikman before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: ESPN, ABC, Disney+

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -218 | Eagles +180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After three consecutive weeks in the primetime spotlight, the Cowboys will get to return to the Sunday afternoon timeslot when they return home to welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium in Week 8.

If Dallas can come away with a win on Monday night, they have a great opportunity to kick off November by starting a winning streak as we enter one of the most important stretches of the regular season.

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