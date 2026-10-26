Cowboys vs. Eagles Predictions: Expert Picks For Monday Night Football Showdown
In what is the latest installment of their NFC East rivalry, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle for the first time in 2026 on Monday night.
It has been a brutally tough season for both teams, with Philly and Dallas both sitting at 2-4 entering Week 7.
The Cowboys and Eagles were viewed as the best teams in the division going into the season, yet they are both trailing the New York Giants, who look like the least dysfunctional team in the NFC East after seven weeks.
But all that matters right now is what happens on Monday night. And, speaking of Monday night, here's a look at who the majority of experts from different media outlets are picking between the Cowboys and Eagles.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
- Dan Graziano: Cowboys
- Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
- Pamela Maldonado: Eagles
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Cowboys
- Ben Solak: Cowboys
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: Cowboys
- Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
- John Breech: Cowboys
- Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
- Dave Richard: Eagles
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
- Dan Parr: Cowboys
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Cowboys: 27
- Eagles: 4
This is absolutely a game the Cowboys should win going away, even though it's a road contest against a hated division rival.
After all, the Eagles won't have Jalen Hurts and are instead starting Tanner McKee, and even their best wide receiver, Dontayvion Wicks and DeVonta Smith, are out.
Philly is going to be short-handed on defense, also, with Nolan Smith, who is their sacks leader, ruled out, and then there's also Jonathan Greenard, who is questionable to play.
However, after what we've witnessed over the last six weeks, there are no guarantees with this lackluster Cowboys team, and especially because of the putrid defense.
There is hope yet, though, as the defense will welcome back Cobie Durant, who was the Cowboys' best corner during the offseason, and DeMarvion Overshown.
The returns of those two players, combined with the Eagles' key injuries on offense, should be enough for the Cowboys to have a bounce-back showing on defense and keep Philly in check.
On offense, Dallas has struggled the past two games, but this is also a good bounce-back spot for the unit, as Philly's pass defense has been very disappointing this season.
We're still very leery of the clear trap game this is, but we are going to go out on a limb and say the Cowboys take care of business against the Eagles on Monday night.
If not, the Cowboys should leave Brian Schottenheimer in Philly.
Final score prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 17
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.