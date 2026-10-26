Cowboys vs. Eagles Predictions: Expert Picks For Monday Night Football Showdown

In what is the latest installment of their NFC East rivalry, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle for the first time in 2026 on Monday night.

It has been a brutally tough season for both teams, with Philly and Dallas both sitting at 2-4 entering Week 7.

The Cowboys and Eagles were viewed as the best teams in the division going into the season, yet they are both trailing the New York Giants, who look like the least dysfunctional team in the NFC East after seven weeks.

But all that matters right now is what happens on Monday night. And, speaking of Monday night, here's a look at who the majority of experts from different media outlets are picking between the Cowboys and Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in the tunnel before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Eagles

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Eagles

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys

Pamela Maldonado: Eagles

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Eagles

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb (88) carries the football against Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys: 27

Eagles: 4

This is absolutely a game the Cowboys should win going away, even though it's a road contest against a hated division rival.

After all, the Eagles won't have Jalen Hurts and are instead starting Tanner McKee, and even their best wide receiver, Dontayvion Wicks and DeVonta Smith, are out.

Philly is going to be short-handed on defense, also, with Nolan Smith, who is their sacks leader, ruled out, and then there's also Jonathan Greenard, who is questionable to play.

However, after what we've witnessed over the last six weeks, there are no guarantees with this lackluster Cowboys team, and especially because of the putrid defense.

There is hope yet, though, as the defense will welcome back Cobie Durant, who was the Cowboys' best corner during the offseason, and DeMarvion Overshown.

The returns of those two players, combined with the Eagles' key injuries on offense, should be enough for the Cowboys to have a bounce-back showing on defense and keep Philly in check.

On offense, Dallas has struggled the past two games, but this is also a good bounce-back spot for the unit, as Philly's pass defense has been very disappointing this season.

We're still very leery of the clear trap game this is, but we are going to go out on a limb and say the Cowboys take care of business against the Eagles on Monday night.

If not, the Cowboys should leave Brian Schottenheimer in Philly.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 17

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