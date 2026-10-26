Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 7

After waiting more than one week, the Dallas Cowboys are back in action on Monday night with a third consecutive primetime outing. Dallas takes on the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in a game that could set the tone for the division for the rest of the season.

Dallas is looking to get back on the right track after a brutal up-and-down start to the year, and a win over the Eagles would do exactly that. Considering the significant injuries Philadelphia is dealing with, it will be interesting to see whether the defense can finally take a positive step forward.

If Dallas is unable to get things rolling against an ailing Eagles team, it could be a wrap for the 2026-27 season in Dallas.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7 Announcer Pairing

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with former quarterback Troy Aikman before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cowboys fans will be seeing a familiar face in the booth, with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman serving as the color analyst, while Joe Buck is on play-by-play. Laura Rutledge will provide updates from the sidelines throughout the night.

We'll have to see any of that growing tension between the two that allegedly stems over their ESPN contracts continues, and whether it spills over into the broadcast.

If you're looking for some different commentary, there is a ManningCast available during Monday night's game.

As for the men in the stripes, Alex Kemp is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7 referee assignment

Referee Alex Kemp makes a call during the second half of the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kemp began his career in the NFL in 2014, joining as a side judge. Four years later, he was promoted to referee ahead of the 2018 season following the retirements of legendary refs Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette.

Kemp has been part of two viral NFL moments, with his call for intentional grounding on Geno Smith, telling the then Seattle Seahawks signal-caller, "I'm talking to America here." He was also the referee during Antonio Brown's final game, where Brown ripped off his pads and ran off the field mid-game.

Through six games this season, home teams have accounted for 45.07 percent of all penalties, but have a home win percentage of just 20, which could bode well for Dallas on the road.

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