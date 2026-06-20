Two Cowboys Players Who Struggled Most at Mandatory Minicamp

Minicamp is behind the Dallas Cowboys now as they take a month-long break before meeting back up in Oxnard for training camp.

As is often the case, nearly all the news out of minicamp was positive, especially with George Pickens showing up and putting an end to the holdout discussion. With that behind them, the team focused on football and they were relatively pleased with their current roster.

With the practices during minicamps and OTAs lacking pads, the players are never able to go full speed, which is why it's often difficult to find anything but positive news. That being the case, here's a look at two players who didn't necesarily struggle, but also leave camp with something to prove.

Nate Thomas, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas blocks Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Struggle might be too harsh of a word for Nate Thomas, but again, everything out of minicamp is usually all positive. For Thomas, however, there was an interesting development that took place on the practice field.

During minicamp, Thomas was seen lining up with the second-team at right tackle, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. Behind starting left tackle Tyler Guyton was Drew Shelton, the team's fourth-round pick out of Penn State.

This is relevant since head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the Cowboys would have a competition for the starting left tackle position, with Thomas in line to fight for the job. The fact that he's so quickly moving to the right side with the second team suggests that he hasn't done enough to win the coaching staff over. It also means he could go from competing for the coveted starting left tackle spot to fighting for the swing tackle position with Shelton.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2023, DaRon Bland was one of the biggest stars on the Cowboys' roster. A fifth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2022, Bland had 14 interceptions and five defensive touchdowns in his first two seasons in the league. Since then, he's had just one interception while dealing with multiple foot injuries.

Bland still has a chance to be the team's CB1, but he's still dealing with injuries and spent minicamp working with the rehab team. While he was sidelined, Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr. and Caelen Carson all stood out and gained plenty of favor with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Bland will continue to be given chances, but with a potential out in his contract after the 2026 season, he can't afford to miss much more time.

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