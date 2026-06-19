4 Winners & 2 Losers From Dallas Cowboys Mandatory Minicamp

Thursday was supposed to be the final day of practice for the Dallas Cowboys during their three-day mandatory minicamp, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to call the session off.

Schottenheimer said he was pleased with how everything went during their first two practices, and allowed NFL security man Rick Burkhead to attempt a free throw to cancel practice. Burkhead drilled the shot, and the players were given a day of rest.

With minicamp now officially behind them, let's take a moment to look back and identify four winners and two losers from the week.

Winner: P.J. Locke, Safety

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas signed P.J. Locke in free agency this offseason due in large part to his previous relationship with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The two worked together for two seasons with the Denver Broncos, which gave Locke a significant advantage during minicamp.

He capitalized on that by putting together back-to-back solid practices. Locke was quick, decisive, and broke up multiple passes, proving he could be a free agency steal.

Loser: Malik Hooker, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Locke and rookie safety Caleb Downs were both impressive during minicamp, Malik Hooker was unable to participate. Hooker is a seasoned vet, so it's not as if he needs minicamp, but with his roster spot far from being locked in, it's not ideal for him to see others at the position succeed while he sits.

Winner: Jaydon Blue, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After a subpar rookie campaign, Jaydon Blue has come back ready to prove he can be trusted. He took ownership for his shortcomings in year one, and has looked far more prepared. After a strong showing in OTAs, Blue continued to impress during minicamp, even getting first team reps. His recent play not only gives the coaches more faith in Blue, but it also should provide a major boost to his confidence.

Winner: Shavon Revel, Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Speaking of confidence, second-year cornerback Shavon Revel has been showing plenty of confidence in his knee now that he's more than a full year removed from surgery to repair his ACL.

Revel was no longer wearing a knee brace and was moving with ease. He will still have to fight off Cobie Durant, who stood out in camp as well, but the future seems much brighter for Revel than it did at the end of his rookie campaign.

Loser: DaRon Bland, Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland watches drills from the sideline during mandatory minicamp. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another player who was limited during minicamp is DaRon Bland, which is a concerning sign. Bland has been dealing with injuries for the past two seasons and with other cornerbacks stepping up around him, he needs to find a way to stay healthy and prove he can be counted on.

Winner: Ryan Flournoy, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

George Pickens was the receiver getting most of the attention this week after he not only showed up for minicamp, but said he would not hold out after signing the franchise tag. While that was newsworthy, it also took attention away from another receiver who has seen his stock soar through the roof.

Ryan Flournoy had a breakout campaign in 2025, recording 475 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions, and is ready for an even bigger role this season. Flournoy was running precise routes and has shown excellent rapport with Dak Prescott. His ascension has been promising enough that he's now being talked about as the long-term answer at WR2 should Pickens leave in free agency next year.

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