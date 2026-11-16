Tyler Booker Injury Update After Week 10 Loss is Tough Blow For Cowboys' Offense

The hits just keep on coming for the Dallas Cowboys, who are set to be without a key offensive player for what could be as long as a month or more.

During the Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys saw guard Tyler Booker exit early after 33 snaps due to an ankle injury.

And it isn't just a minor injury, either. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Booker has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which can be a four to six week injury.

However, Rapoport notes that the hope is Booker will be back within four weeks.

"Cowboys G Tyler Booker suffered a high-ankle sprain in his team's loss to the 49ers, sources say," Rapoport reported on Monday.

"While it's generally a 4-6 week injury, the hope is that Booker can be back within that 4 week window," Rapoport added. "Last year, a similar injury kept him out three games."

The good thing for the Cowboys is that there will be a bye week in Week 14 after the next three games, so Booker will have an extra week to get right without missing another game.

Cowboys' IR limitation

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (52) during a stoppage of play against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big reason why it's important Booker avoids IR has to do with the fact that they can only bring back so many players off the list in a single season.

The Cowboys have three more return designations left, as Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, and they have guys like running back Tyler Goodson, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence and safety Jalen Thompson still on the list.

So, if Booker misses more than three games and you're wondering why they didn't just place him on IR, there's your answer.

How Cowboys will replace Tyler Booker

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Booker has been phenomenal once again this season and it will be no small task to replace him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Booker has the best run-block grade in the NFL among guards with a 90.4, and his pass-block grade is a respectable 65.6 and he has not given up any sacks while allowing just 12 pressures.

As we saw on Sunday, the Cowboys will replace Booker with T.J. Bass, who was the replacement for Tyler Smith when he was injured at the start of the season.

Bass has proven to be a very reliable backup once again this season, with the veteran posting the 16th-best run-blocking grade (72.0), per PFF, and the 39th-best pass-blocking grade (60.7). Bass has not given up a sack and has allowed only 12 pressures.

As always, Bass leaves the Cowboys in a better position than most other teams would be in the same situation.

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